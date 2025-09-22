'Doctors' strike hurting patients,' says Kiambu community group

Doctors from the various hospitals in Kiambu County take part in a strike, faulting the county government of failing to pay their salaries. [File, Standard]

A community-based organisation in Kiambu has asked striking doctors to resume duty, warning that the ongoing industrial action is putting lives at risk.

Ndenderu Ward United CBO on Monday, September 22, wrote to the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) urging its members in Kiambu to return to work while talks with the county government continue.

Doctors in Kiambu County have been on strike for several weeks, demanding improved pay, better working conditions and timely promotions. The standoff has paralysed services in public hospitals, forcing patients to seek care in private facilities or travel to neighbouring counties.

The government has acknowledged the grievances but says budget constraints have slowed negotiations.

“The continued withdrawal of services is exposing vulnerable residents to danger and eroding public trust in the health system,” said John Kariuki, chairman of the group.

The letter, addressed to KMPDU Secretary General Dr Davji Atellah, acknowledged doctors’ right to fair pay and safe working conditions but asked the union to consider the impact on patients.

“We appeal to KMPDU to encourage its members in Kiambu County to resume duty as negotiations proceed,” noted Kariuki.

The group also called on the county government to engage the union in good faith and resolve the dispute quickly.