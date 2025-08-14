Kiambu doctors strike enters day 80 as hospitals run low on medicine

KMPDU officials during a meeting with National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah over doctors' strike in Kiambu.

Hospitals in Kiambu County face severe shortages of essential medicines and overworked staff as the doctors’ strike entered day 80.

At a meeting with MPs from Kiambu County led by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah on Wednesday, union representatives outlined the crisis and called for urgent intervention.

“Hospitals lack essential medicines, staff are overworked, and facilities are neglected,” said Dr Davji Atellah, KMPDU secretary general, adding, “Urgent intervention is not optional, it is a matter of life and death.”

The strike has persisted despite court orders and collective bargaining agreements aimed at resolving the dispute.

Dr Atellah noted that the union had engaged in dialogue and honoured agreements in good faith, but county leadership had ignored commitments.

Next week, KMPDU plans a series of demonstrations to pressure the county government to address the issues.

“Our strike is not just about salaries or promotions, it is about the right of every Kiambu resident to access quality, timely, and dignified healthcare,” explained Dr Atellah.

The union said it will not return to work until all concerns, including alleged victimisation and intimidation of healthcare workers, are resolved.

The strike has disrupted services in hospitals across the county, affecting patient care and delaying medical procedures.