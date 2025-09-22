Caring through chaos: Families endure dementia's slow, unrelenting grip

Dementia does not announce itself with a loud bang. It slips in quietly, almost invisibly, beginning with misplaced keys, forgotten directions or where you were going, names that dissolve into silence, and familiar faces that blur into strangers. Then, piece by piece, the world becomes unfamiliar.

Dementia is a thief—one that does not rob in a single act, but slowly, relentlessly, until the mind is emptied and nothing feels the same.