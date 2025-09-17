×
KEMRI unveils Sh 64 million polio lab to boost regional surveillance

Health & Science
 By Chebet Birir | 6h ago | 2 min read

 

 Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale after he commissioned a state-of-the-art Expanded Polio Laboratory.[Courtesy]

The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) has commissioned a state-of-the-art Expanded Polio Laboratory worth KSh 64 million at its headquarters in Nairobi.

The facility, developed with support from the Gates Foundation and the World Health Organization (WHO), is expected to play a key role in the fight against polio and other emerging public health threats in Kenya and the region.

Speaking at the commissioning event, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale lauded the facility as a critical investment in regional health security. 

"This expanded polio laboratory is a national and regional asset, ensuring that Kenya and its neighbours can detect and respond to health threats more rapidly. It is an investment not only in polio eradication but also in safeguarding our collective future," he stated.

According to KEMRI officials, the newly unveiled laboratory will act as both a national and regional reference center, serving not only Kenya but also neighbouring countries. "It is equipped to conduct testing for Acute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP) cases and analyze environmental samples to detect polioviruses, a critical step in surveillance and eradication efforts."

Said Prof.Elijah Songok, the Acting Director General of KEMRI.

The new lab could be a game-changer, since it will now be able to conduct advanced tests locally, including cell culture, virus isolation and genomic sequencing. This means patients can get test results much faster and at a lower cost, rather than sending samples to foreign labs and waiting weeks for answers.

With this upgrade, the country can respond more quickly to health threats, making it better equipped to detect and manage diseases. This improvement will not only benefit Kenya but also neighboring countries, allowing them to work together more efficiently to tackle health challenges.

Beyond polio, the laboratory is designed to support multi-pathogen genomic surveillance, epidemic preparedness, and pandemic response. KEMRI emphasized the importance of long-term investment in skilled personnel and sustainable local funding to maintain and grow these advanced sequencing capabilities.

The facility was built with technical input from the Ministry of Public Works and Housing and is already collaborating with the National Public Health Laboratory Services to support broader pathogen sequencing efforts.

The commissioning marks a major step forward in Kenya’s public health infrastructure, reaffirming the country’s role as a regional leader in biomedical research and disease surveillance.

“With the commissioning of this expanded polio laboratory, KEMRI will continue to be at the forefront of global and national health security through pandemic and epidemic preparedness, prevention, and response for diseases such as, polio, Mpox, measles, rubella, and other enteric pathogens working closely with the Ministry of Health” said Prof. Songok.

