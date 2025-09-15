Type 1 Diabetes: Inside teen's life where every prick means survival

An alarm rings at 6am every morning, and 14-year-old Johnny Chege wakes up to prick his fingers and check his blood sugar levels.
It’s a ritual Johnny has followed daily since November 2020, when he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“It’s a school day, so I wake up at 6am to check my sugar level. I freshen up, then inject my Novorapid insulin before eating breakfast because I’ve already checked my sugar,” Johnny explains, describing his morning routine.
Facts First
