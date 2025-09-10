County hospitals cut referrals as CT scanners arrive in 14 regions

Health officials mark the delivery of CT scanners to 14 counties under the NESP programme in Nairobi on Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

Fourteen counties have received new computed tomography (CT) scanners under the government’s National Equipment Service Program (NESP) in a move officials say is reducing patient referrals to national hospitals.

The latest phase brings the total number of counties with the machines to 19 since the rollout began in May 2025.

The new installations are in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nyeri, Kakamega, Murang’a, Garissa, Samburu, Kajiado, Marsabit, Tharaka Nithi, Bomet, Nyandarua and West Pokot.

Earlier deliveries covered Wajir, Mandera, Kisumu, Lamu and Kirinyaga. More than 5,000 scans have been performed since the programme started, according to the Ministry of Health.

Clinicians in several counties report that access to advanced imaging has reduced the need to send patients to referral hospitals, cut travel costs and enabled earlier diagnosis and treatment.

"This is more than just delivering machines. It is about equipping hospitals with the tools to save lives, digitising diagnostics and ensuring patients get accurate results closer to home," said Sunview Medipro Chief Executive Officer Sirat Amin, whose company supplied the scanners.

The NESP programme replaced the Medical Equipment Service scheme and was created to ensure county hospitals continue to have access to essential medical equipment without financial and operational gaps.

It uses a fee‑for‑service model in which contracted vendors supply, install, maintain and upgrade machines at no initial cost to counties, with the government reimbursing vendors based on agreed service tariffs.

The programme aims to decentralise advanced diagnostic and treatment services, reducing the need for patients to travel to national referral hospitals.

It is part of Kenya’s push toward universal health coverage and closing long‑standing gaps in radiology, surgery and intensive care.