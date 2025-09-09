Ruku defends remittance of public servants SHA contribution

From left: Daadab MP Farah Maalim, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku and Homa Bay Woman Rep Joyce Osogo during a women and youth empowerment event at Mawego National Polytechnic, on September 9, 2025. [James Omoro, Standard]

The Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has dismissed claims that the government does not remit medical insurance deductions for civil servants.

Speaking when he was hosted by Homa Bay Woman Rep Joyce Osogo during a women and youth empowerment event at Mawego National Polytechnic, Ruku said they have remitted more than Sh4 billion to the Social Health Authority (SHA).

The CS warned critics against tainting the reputation of the government through spreading falsehoods.

“There are people who say the government has not paid its workers’ money for insurance, I want to announce that all the money for public servants’ medical scheme has been paid to the SHA. The government is committed to ensuring that all public servants and their dependants get medication whenever they fall sick,” he said.

He said no public servant should complain about the inability to access medical care.

The CS assured that his ministry has provided a conducive working environment for workers.

He urged public servants to be diligent in service delivery to transform the lives of citizens.

“I want all public servants in this country to be committed to service delivery to transform the lives of citizens,” Ruku said.

The CS said President William Ruto’s government is committed to improving the lives of Kenyans through development projects.

“Let us all work together and support the President in his development agenda to transform this country,” Ruku said.

Dr Osogo hailed the co-operation between ODM leader Raila Odinga and President Ruto, saying it had led to development in some parts of the country that were neglected.

“What we want is the development of our people. Let us use this co-operation for the implementation of development programmes to transform lives,” she said.

Daadab MP Farah Maalim urged Kenyans to guard the peace prevailing in the country for the sake of development.

“There is unity and development, which is attributed to the broad-based government. For instance, farmers who are producing milk can now smile because they are selling their produce at better prices. Let us support the government,” Maalim said.

Osogo distributed various items for empowering women and youth in the county.