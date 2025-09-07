×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

How traditional cooking claims 26,000 lives annually

Health & Science
 By Marion Kithi | 10h ago | 3 min read
  Traditional three stone cooking Jiko at one of the learning institutions in Nakuru. [File, Standard]

Eli Odhiambo, national coordinator at Clean Cooking Association of Kenya said that Kilifi is among the counties most affected with 76 percent of households using the traditional cooking methods.

Most households in Kilifi county use the traditional three-stone firewood cooking method with experts now warning that the smoke that emanates from kitchens carries a deadly cocktail of air pollutants.

Odhiambo noted that Kenya records over one million Disability-Adjusted-Life-Years (DALYs) due to diseases related to Household Air Pollution (HAP) such as respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
How traditional cooking claims 26,000 lives annually
How traditional cooking claims 26,000 lives annually
Next article
Why Nakuru hospital is detaining 132 infants
Why Nakuru hospital is detaining 132 infants
.

Similar Articles

Punish culprits not hospitals on admin lapses, urges Nyikal
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-06 06:10:00
Punish culprits not hospitals on admin lapses, urges Nyikal
Private hospitals threaten to stop services should the SHA fail to pay the Sh43B debt
By Okumu Modachi 2025-09-05 17:07:44
Private hospitals threaten to stop services should the SHA fail to pay the Sh43B debt
School calendars disrupted, facilities submerge as Lake Baringo waters rises again
By Caroline Chebet 2025-09-05 12:49:53
School calendars disrupted, facilities submerge as Lake Baringo waters rises again
.

Latest Articles

Sleepless nation: Hidden dangers of ignoring insomnia
Sleepless nation: Hidden dangers of ignoring insomnia
Health Opinion
By Dr Catherine Mutisya
2025-09-07 16:06:49
Premium
How traditional cooking claims 26,000 lives annually
Health & Science
By Marion Kithi
2025-09-07 11:00:00
Premium
Why Nakuru hospital is detaining 132 infants
Health & Science
By Standard Team
2025-09-06 10:00:00
Punish culprits not hospitals on admin lapses, urges Nyikal
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-09-06 06:10:00
.

Recommended Articles

>'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
By AFP 2025-09-04 09:33:12
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
>From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-04 08:20:00
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
>State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi 2025-09-04 00:00:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
>Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-03 20:48:00
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved