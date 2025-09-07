How traditional cooking claims 26,000 lives annually

Traditional three stone cooking Jiko at one of the learning institutions in Nakuru. [File, Standard]

Eli Odhiambo, national coordinator at Clean Cooking Association of Kenya said that Kilifi is among the counties most affected with 76 percent of households using the traditional cooking methods.

Most households in Kilifi county use the traditional three-stone firewood cooking method with experts now warning that the smoke that emanates from kitchens carries a deadly cocktail of air pollutants.

Odhiambo noted that Kenya records over one million Disability-Adjusted-Life-Years (DALYs) due to diseases related to Household Air Pollution (HAP) such as respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses.