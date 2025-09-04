From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale addresses a press conference on SHA payment claims, at Afya House, Nairobi, on August 25, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

A probe into a suspected Sh24 billion Social Health Authority (SHA) fraud has reopened old wounds at the Ministry of Health, that has long been branded a hotbed of corruption.

The revelations of massive false claims at SHA, an agency established to anchor President William Ruto’s flagship universal health coverage programme, have once again cast Afya House — nicknamed Mafia House— into disrepute.