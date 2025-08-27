Pressure mounts on Duale to take responsibility over SHA fraud

Health stakeholders and leaders across the country have called on Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale to take personal responsibility over massive fraud reported within the new health scheme.
On Monday, Duale revealed that SHA had rejected Sh10 billion in claims from fraudulent hospitals.
The scandal has raised fresh concerns over public fund management, despite the Kenya Kwanza administration’s repeal of the graft-ridden National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and its replacement with SHA, which was designed to restore confidence in the health system.
