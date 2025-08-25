×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

UN boosts Kenya's fight against drugs with 30 new testing kits

Health & Science
 By David Njaaga | 1w ago | 2 min read
 NACADA Chief Executive Anthony Omerikwa with UNODC’s Boniface Wilunda during the handover of drug testing kits in Nairobi on Monday, August 25.

The war on drugs in Kenya has received a boost after the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) donated 30 new drug and precursor testing kits in the fight against the vice.

 In a statement on Monday, August 25, the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) said the kits will strengthen enforcement and detection efforts across the country.

Each kit can conduct up to 500 tests, giving enforcement and laboratory teams capacity  for 15,000 checks as Kenya steps up efforts against narcotics and precursor chemicals.

NACADA Chief Executive Anthony Omerikwa said the donation will help agencies detect drugs and precursor substances on-site and act faster against traffickers.

“This donation is a boost to our national response to drug and substance abuse. With these kits, our teams will be better equipped to detect narcotics quickly and accurately. It will strengthen enforcement and help us close in on traffickers who put our youth at risk,” noted Omerikwa.

He added that early detection would also support prevention programmes.

“By identifying illicit substances at the source, we can  disrupt supply chains before they reach our communities. This saves lives and protects the future of our young people,” explained Omerikwa.

Boniface Wilunda, representing the UNODC’s Nairobi office, said the kits were designed to be reliable and field-friendly.

“These kits will empower NACADA and other agencies to act with speed in identifying substances, thereby strengthening Kenya’s capacity to uphold the law and protect its people,” observed Wilunda.

The donation comes as Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen leads a 100-day rapid results initiative (RRI) targeting illicit alcohol and drugs.

 It also aligns with the National Alcohol Policy 2025 (NAP 2025), which calls for evidence-led enforcement and international collaboration.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Next article
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
.

Similar Articles

State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi 2025-09-04 00:00:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-03 20:48:00
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
By Sharon Wanga 2025-09-03 13:03:10
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
.

Latest Articles

Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Health Opinion
By Peter Abwao
2025-09-04 16:09:44
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-04 09:33:12
Premium
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-09-04 08:20:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Health & Science
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi
2025-09-04 00:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 11:05:44
Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
>Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 06:00:00
Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
>Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
By David Njaaga 2025-09-02 16:46:40
Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
>Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
By Joackim Bwana 2025-09-02 16:01:05
Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved