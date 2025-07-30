Not so fast: NACADA bans online, supermarket alcohol sales

NACADA CEO Anthony Omerikwa during launch of National policy for prevention, management and control of alcohol,drugs and substance abuse.[Benard Orwongo, Standard]

You will no longer be able to access alcoholic products in public spaces, online platforms, or residential areas, under a new policy by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA).

The National Policy for the Prevention, Management and Control of Alcohol, Drugs and Substance Abuse 2025, released on Wednesday, July 30, lists plans the government is taking to control the access, availability, and supply of alcohol, drugs, and related substances in the market.

Under the new rules, the sale of alcohol is prohibited in a wide range of public spaces, including supermarkets, restaurants, petrol stations, vending machines, public beaches, parks, recreational facilities, medical and sports facilities, bus parks and stops, ferries, piers, trains, and along highways.

NACADA has also outlawed alcohol sales through hawking, online platforms, home deliveries, and supermarkets.

Sales are further restricted in outlets associated with children’s products, residential areas, and near learning institutions.

The policy also bars the licensing of any retail or wholesale alcohol outlet located within 300 meters of a learning institution.

Legal Age

In a significant shift, the minimum legal age for handling, purchasing, consuming, and selling alcohol has been raised from 18 to 21 years.

NACADA will now regulate the size, packaging, labelling, and health warnings on alcoholic drinks, including ingredients, messages, and pictorials.

Additionally, licensing for the manufacture, export, and import of alcoholic beverages will fall under the mandate of the national government.