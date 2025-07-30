×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Not so fast: NACADA bans online, supermarket alcohol sales

By Sharon Wanga | Jul. 30, 2025

NACADA CEO Anthony Omerikwa during launch of National policy for prevention, management and control of alcohol,drugs and substance abuse.[Benard Orwongo, Standard]

You will no longer be able to access alcoholic products in public spaces, online platforms, or residential areas, under a new policy by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA).

The National Policy for the Prevention, Management and Control of Alcohol, Drugs and Substance Abuse 2025, released on Wednesday, July 30, lists plans the government is taking to control the access, availability, and supply of alcohol, drugs, and related substances in the market. 

Under the new rules, the sale of alcohol is prohibited in a wide range of public spaces, including supermarkets, restaurants, petrol stations, vending machines, public beaches, parks, recreational facilities, medical and sports facilities, bus parks and stops, ferries, piers, trains, and along highways.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

NACADA has also outlawed alcohol sales through hawking, online platforms, home deliveries, and supermarkets.

Sales are further restricted in outlets associated with children’s products, residential areas, and near learning institutions. 

The policy also bars the licensing of any retail or wholesale alcohol outlet located within 300 meters of a learning institution. 

Legal Age

In a significant shift, the minimum legal age for handling, purchasing, consuming, and selling alcohol has been raised from 18 to 21 years.

NACADA will now regulate the size, packaging, labelling, and health warnings on alcoholic drinks, including ingredients, messages, and pictorials.

Additionally, licensing for the manufacture, export, and import of alcoholic beverages will fall under the mandate of the national government.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Alcohol Age Limit NACADA NACADA Prohibit Alcohol Sales
.

Latest Stories

Anti-corruption boss rebukes corruption in front of top govt. officials in bold State House prayer
Anti-corruption boss rebukes corruption in front of top govt. officials in bold State House prayer
Newsbeat
By Titus Osoro
12 mins ago
England captain Stokes out of India series decider
World
By AFP
34 mins ago
Why you cannot recall your MP just yet
Politics
By Denis Omondi
47 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Mortgaging Kenyans: Why government's use of taxes as collateral could sink the country
By Standard Team 7 hrs ago
Mortgaging Kenyans: Why government's use of taxes as collateral could sink the country
'Sleepy no more': Inside Konza's new game plan to attract investors
By Patrick Vidija and Teresia Karanja 7 hrs ago
'Sleepy no more': Inside Konza's new game plan to attract investors
IG Kanja ordered to surrender police payroll to NPSC
By Josphat Thiong’o 7 hrs ago
IG Kanja ordered to surrender police payroll to NPSC
State-funded hustlers pension fund fails to take off
By Graham Kajilwa 7 hrs ago
State-funded hustlers pension fund fails to take off
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved