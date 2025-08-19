The 2025 National Policy for the prevention, management and control of Alcohol, Drugs and Substance Abuse sparked a lot of hullabaloo as soon as it was released resulting into the National Authority for Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) issuing a clarification statement hours later.

One of policy statements that provoked the public debate was raising the minimum legal age for purchasing, consuming and selling alcohol in Kenya from 18 years to 21 years

I actually support this policy direction based on the proven fact that alcohol can seriously affect a young brain. Research has consistently shown that drinking before the brain fully matures can mess with memory, learning, and decision-making resulting in noticeable problems with attention and memory. In addition, starting to drink alcohol early also increases the risk of alcohol addiction later in life.

In actual fact the part of the brain responsible for decision making, judgment and impulse control continues to develop up to mid years of 20s and so from a purely scientific point of view we should be leaning towards raising the minimum age of drinking from 18 years to 25 years and not just 21 years. Twenty one years is therefore not a magic number but it is chosen because many societies have come to accept it. Societies have therefore had to balance the science and social acceptance.

Alcohol is also a gateway to using other substances and so waiting until 21 years of age to use substances like alcohol, nicotine, and marijuana therefore protects brain development, reduces addiction risk, and promotes long-term well-being.

The other policy direction was on easy access of alcohol. It is clear that for example online sale of alcohol and home delivery significantly weakens the ability to verify age making it easy for underage and those with addiction problems to easily access alcohol. Further, the 2022 WHO report indicated that digital programs and delivery services negate face to face verification of age hence making it easy for under age to access the alcohol

The reason the society should put more effort in reducing access and therefore use of alcohol throughout the ages and especially in the age when one is likely to get addicted easily is that; it is now confirmed that alcohol even if taken in moderation is not only toxic, interferes with the brains executive function, causes addiction and also predisposes one to cancer in proportions similar to asbestos, radiation and tobacco. In fact, alcohol has specifically been strongly associated with predisposing one to bowel cancer and female breast cancer. Kenyans should also know that any beverage containing alcohol, regardless of its price and quality, is a risk of developing cancer. This should therefore dissuade Kenyans from thinking that if a brand is very expensive then it is safe. We should therefore reduce the middle-class culture of show casing the most expensive brands when they through a party deluded that just because it is licit and expensive, it is safe.

All this said and done, let’s not forget that most people use substances to try and heal their unhealed trauma wounds. We should know that people with alcohol use disorder would go to all length to access alcohol regardless of the policies, laws and the level enforcement. We should therefore also put effort in parent training, training in life skills among pupils and students and higher learning institutions and teach problem solving to increase resilience. Economic empowerment is also key in reducing alcohol use disorders. Childhood and later life trauma healing therapy is also key in ensuring we have a healthy nation. Above all let us support and not punish those who end up with alcohol use disorder but instead link them up for treatment.

For those dealing with alcohol use disorder, proper assessment by qualified mental health provider, correct diagnosis and effective holistic management is available.