×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Pharmacy board dismisses claims of blocking 21,000 drug imports as false and alarmist

Health & Science
 By Sharon Wanga | 11h ago | 2 min read
 The Ministry of Health received a consignment at JKIA . [Maryann Muganda, Standard]

 The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has dismissed reports alleging that it blocked more than 21,000 medical products from entering Kenya, terming the claims false, misleading, and intended to cause unnecessary public alarm.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the regulator responded to accusations by the Kenya Pharmaceutical Distributors Association (KPDA), which had urged the government to lift what it described as a blockade on medicine imports.

KPDA claimed that recent system changes by the PPB, meant to align with World Health Organisation (WHO) audit standards, had disrupted imports and could trigger a national health crisis.

However, the PPB clarified that no import ban exists, emphasising that the importation and distribution of medicines across the country are continuing as normal.

“Contrary to the falsehoods, there is no blockade of medicines in Kenya. The Board has duly retained approximately 9,000 registered products that meet national and international standards for safety, efficacy, and quality,” the statement read in parts. “These products remain available for local manufacture, importation, and distribution.”

The regulator explained that its ongoing review of medical product registrations is part of a routine regulatory process required under the 2022 Pharmacy and Poisons Rules, which mandate renewal of product approvals every five years.

“In line with global regulatory best practices and as required under the Pharmacy and Poisons (Registration of Health Products and Technologies) Rules 2022, all marketing authorisations are subject to renewal every five years,” PPB stated. “This renewal process enables the Board to confirm that only products meeting current international standards of quality, safety, and efficacy remain on the Kenyan market.”

PPB noted that all market authorisation holders have until December 31, 2025, to complete the renewal process — a standard regulatory measure, not a restriction or ban.

The Board further alleged that “unscrupulous individuals and cartels” opposed to tighter oversight were behind the spread of misinformation to protect their own interests.

“Despite the resistance, the Board remains firm in its commitment to uphold the integrity of Kenya’s pharmaceutical sector and to protect the health and well-being of every Kenyan,” it said.

PPB urged the public, healthcare professionals, and the media to disregard misleading reports circulating online and rely only on official communication channels for credible regulatory information.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Hospitals lobby warns teachers against transition to SHA
Hospitals lobby warns teachers against transition to SHA
Next article
Understanding possibility of remission in diabetes
Understanding possibility of remission in diabetes
.

Similar Articles

Turkana on high alert as cases of Kala-azar infections, deaths surge
By Lucas Ngasike 2025-10-06 06:30:00
Turkana on high alert as cases of Kala-azar infections, deaths surge
Why Kenya's babies are missing mother's milk
By Rodgers Otiso 2025-10-06 06:00:00
Why Kenya's babies are missing mother's milk
How I beat diabetes without drugs
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-10-06 06:00:00
How I beat diabetes without drugs
.

Latest Articles

Hospitals lobby warns teachers against transition to SHA
Hospitals lobby warns teachers against transition to SHA
Health & Science
By Juliet Omelo
2025-10-06 10:41:13
Understanding possibility of remission in diabetes
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2025-10-06 07:00:00
Turkana on high alert as cases of Kala-azar infections, deaths surge
Health & Science
By Lucas Ngasike
2025-10-06 06:30:00
Premium
Why Kenya's babies are missing mother's milk
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
2025-10-06 06:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Trump's Tylenol-autism link lacks medical backing, say health experts
By Maryann Muganda 2025-10-06 06:00:00
Trump's Tylenol-autism link lacks medical backing, say health experts
>Pharmacy board dismisses claims of blocking 21,000 drug imports as false and alarmist
By Sharon Wanga 2025-10-06 01:20:03
Pharmacy board dismisses claims of blocking 21,000 drug imports as false and alarmist
>How genes may influence breast milk production
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-10-06 00:00:00
How genes may influence breast milk production
>Breaking point: Struggles driving youth to suicide
By Jacinta Mutura 2025-10-06 00:00:00
Breaking point: Struggles driving youth to suicide
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved