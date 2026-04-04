×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Easter should bring joy, not preventable health dangers

Health Opinion
 By Mary Muthoni Muriuki | 2d ago | 2 min read
 A Catholic faithful on the cross during Good Friday Way of the Cross procession in Nairobi on March 3, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard] 

Easter is a time of reflection, travel and celebration. Families come together, communities gather, and many take to the roads or visit places of worship. It is marked by renewal and togetherness, but it is also a period when preventable health risks tend to rise.

This pattern is not new. Each year, increased movement and social interaction bring familiar challenges. More vehicles on the road often translate into higher rates of accidents. Large gatherings create conditions for the spread of illness. Food prepared in large quantities, sometimes under poor conditions, can lead to outbreaks. In some areas, heavy rains and flooding increase the risk of waterborne diseases.

These risks are predictable and, importantly, preventable. Long journeys, fatigue and impatience on busy roads often lead to avoidable tragedies. Yet the solutions are straightforward. Planning journeys in advance, taking adequate rest before driving, observing traffic rules and avoiding distractions can significantly reduce risk. The use of seatbelts and proper child restraints is not optional; it is essential. Avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs .

Food safety is equally important. Easter celebrations often revolve around shared meals, but food that is poorly handled or improperly stored can quickly become a health hazard. Consuming freshly prepared, thoroughly cooked food, maintaining clean preparation environments and practising regular handwashing are basic but effective measures. Avoiding food from unhygienic sources and ensuring proper storage help prevent contamination and illness.

Close contact, shared spaces and relaxed vigilance create opportunities for infections to spread. Maintaining personal hygiene, avoiding the sharing of personal items, and being attentive to symptoms such as fever, diarrhoea or persistent cough are important steps in protecting both individuals and public health. Seeking medical care early can prevent minor conditions from becoming serious.

Water safety remains a critical concern, particularly in areas experiencing heavy rains or flooding. Contaminated water sources can expose communities to significant health risks. Drinking safe, treated or boiled water is one of the most effective ways to prevent illness. .

Celebrations themselves also call for responsibility. Easter is often associated with social events, some of which involve alcohol. Excessive consumption can impair judgement, increase the risk of accidents and alter behaviour, and reduce awareness of surroundings. Exercising moderation, staying alert in crowded places and ensuring the safety of children and vulnerable individuals are all part of responsible celebration.

Preparedness is equally important. Emergencies can occur even when precautions are taken. Knowing where the nearest health facility is located, keeping emergency contacts readily available and seeking immediate assistance when needed can help prevent situations from worsening.

Easter should be remembered for its meaning, its togetherness and its sense of renewal—not for preventable illness, injury or loss.

Staying safe is not separate from celebration. It is part of it. 

The writer is Principal Secretary, Public Health and Professional Standards 

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Easter should bring joy, not preventable health dangers
Easter should bring joy, not preventable health dangers
Next article
Health security relies on science, innovation, and equity measures
Health security relies on science, innovation, and equity measures
.

Similar Articles

Antibiotic resistance costing us money and children's lives
By Veronicah Chuchu 2026-03-27 00:00:00
Antibiotic resistance costing us money and children's lives
Don't get it wrong; Lenacapavir is not a vaccine
By Angella Langat 2026-03-24 00:00:00
Don't get it wrong; Lenacapavir is not a vaccine
Fight against TB will not be won by healthcare workers alone
By James Marcomic And Jeremiah Okari 2026-03-23 06:00:00
Fight against TB will not be won by healthcare workers alone
.

Latest Articles

Think your memory is slipping? Build habits for lasting brain health
Premium
Think your memory is slipping? Build habits for lasting brain health
Health & Science
By Noel Nabiswa
2026-04-06 06:00:00
Premium
Between death and second chance: When the heart refuses to let go
Health & Science
By Marion Barasa
2026-04-06 06:00:00
Kenyan youth defy global mental health decline
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2026-04-06 00:00:00
Premium
Early signs of autism every parent should watch closely
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-04-04 10:45:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Why mental health is a big monster in campuses
By Ochekit Giovanni 2026-03-18 16:24:19
Why mental health is a big monster in campuses
>Why trust is key to success of new HIV prevention drug
By Angella Langat 2026-03-11 00:00:00
Why trust is key to success of new HIV prevention drug
>Dangerous myth of "medical" marijuana among Kenya's youth
By Catherine Syengo Mutisya 2026-02-16 16:48:07
Dangerous myth of "medical" marijuana among Kenya's youth
>Why all Kenyans must unite to stop cervical cancer
By Washington Onyango and Dismas Congo Ouma 2026-02-07 07:45:00
Why all Kenyans must unite to stop cervical cancer
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved