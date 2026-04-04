Easter should bring joy, not preventable health dangers

A Catholic faithful on the cross during Good Friday Way of the Cross procession in Nairobi on March 3, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Easter is a time of reflection, travel and celebration. Families come together, communities gather, and many take to the roads or visit places of worship. It is marked by renewal and togetherness, but it is also a period when preventable health risks tend to rise.

This pattern is not new. Each year, increased movement and social interaction bring familiar challenges. More vehicles on the road often translate into higher rates of accidents. Large gatherings create conditions for the spread of illness. Food prepared in large quantities, sometimes under poor conditions, can lead to outbreaks. In some areas, heavy rains and flooding increase the risk of waterborne diseases.

These risks are predictable and, importantly, preventable. Long journeys, fatigue and impatience on busy roads often lead to avoidable tragedies. Yet the solutions are straightforward. Planning journeys in advance, taking adequate rest before driving, observing traffic rules and avoiding distractions can significantly reduce risk. The use of seatbelts and proper child restraints is not optional; it is essential. Avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs .

Food safety is equally important. Easter celebrations often revolve around shared meals, but food that is poorly handled or improperly stored can quickly become a health hazard. Consuming freshly prepared, thoroughly cooked food, maintaining clean preparation environments and practising regular handwashing are basic but effective measures. Avoiding food from unhygienic sources and ensuring proper storage help prevent contamination and illness.

Close contact, shared spaces and relaxed vigilance create opportunities for infections to spread. Maintaining personal hygiene, avoiding the sharing of personal items, and being attentive to symptoms such as fever, diarrhoea or persistent cough are important steps in protecting both individuals and public health. Seeking medical care early can prevent minor conditions from becoming serious.

Water safety remains a critical concern, particularly in areas experiencing heavy rains or flooding. Contaminated water sources can expose communities to significant health risks. Drinking safe, treated or boiled water is one of the most effective ways to prevent illness. .

Celebrations themselves also call for responsibility. Easter is often associated with social events, some of which involve alcohol. Excessive consumption can impair judgement, increase the risk of accidents and alter behaviour, and reduce awareness of surroundings. Exercising moderation, staying alert in crowded places and ensuring the safety of children and vulnerable individuals are all part of responsible celebration.

Preparedness is equally important. Emergencies can occur even when precautions are taken. Knowing where the nearest health facility is located, keeping emergency contacts readily available and seeking immediate assistance when needed can help prevent situations from worsening.

Easter should be remembered for its meaning, its togetherness and its sense of renewal—not for preventable illness, injury or loss.

Staying safe is not separate from celebration. It is part of it.

The writer is Principal Secretary, Public Health and Professional Standards