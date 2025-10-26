×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Moments of profound national loss call for understanding complicated grief

Health Opinion
 By Dr Catherine Mutisya | 6h ago | 3 min read
 Mourners during the State funeral service of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi, on October 17, 2025. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

There is no doubt that the death of Raila Amolo Odinga affectionately known as “Baba” by his supporters, has had a seismic impact on Kenyans. Amidst all this, we need to watch out for complicated grief which is defined as prolonged, intense mourning that disrupts daily life.  

Of course, Raila’s death resonates profoundly across Kenya not merely because of his political stature, but because he embodied the soul of a nation in search of justice. For decades, he was the voice of the marginalized, the symbol of resistance, and the vessel through which millions channelled their hopes for a fairer society. His sacrifices, years in detention, repeated electoral heartbreaks, and unwavering defiance made him more than a leader; he became a spiritual anchor, a father figure known simply as “Baba.” His passing feels like the closing of a chapter in Kenya’s moral and emotional history, stirring grief not just for the man, but for the ideals he carried with him: courage, unity, and the dream of a truly inclusive republic.

Complicated grief can be defined as a prolonged, intense form of bereavement that disrupts a person’s ability to heal and function over time. Unlike typical mourning, which gradually softens and allows individuals to adapt to life without their loved one, complicated grief remains persistent and overwhelming, often marked by deep yearning, emotional numbness, and difficulty accepting the loss. It can interfere with daily life, relationships, and one’s sense of identity, making the grieving process feel stuck or frozen. Complicated grief feels like an open wound that refuses to close, often requiring professional support to navigate.

Kenyan mourning rituals rooted in communal gatherings, storytelling, music, and spiritual rites play a vital role in helping individuals process grief, especially in times of national loss. These practices create shared spaces where sorrow is not borne alone but held collectively, allowing mourners to express pain, honour the deceased, and find meaning through cultural continuity. Storytelling keeps the memory of the departed alive, while music and chants provide emotional release and spiritual grounding. However, for those experiencing complicated grief, these rituals can sometimes deepen the ache—especially when the loss is of a symbolic figure like Rail —by constantly reopening emotional wounds or reinforcing a sense of irreplaceability.

Still, the communal nature of Kenyan mourning often offers a powerful balm: a reminder that in grief, as in struggle, no one walks alone.In moments of profound national loss, mental health awareness and access to grief counselling becomes not just important, but essential. Grief especially when complicated by deep emotional ties to a public figure can manifest in ways that disrupt daily life, relationships and well-being.

By promoting mental health education and normalizing counselling, Kenya can empower individuals to navigate sorrow with support and dignity. These services offer safe spaces to process pain, build resilience, and prevent long-term emotional distress.

Dr Mutisya is a consultant Psychiatrist

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Moments of profound national loss call for understanding complicated grief
Moments of profound national loss call for understanding complicated grief
Next article
From protest to policy: A stand for dignity and change
From protest to policy: A stand for dignity and change
.

Similar Articles

From picket lines to policy: A stand for dignity and change
By Ouma Oluga 2025-10-18 06:48:16
From picket lines to policy: A stand for dignity and change
Mental Health Day lays bare Kenya's broken care system
By Dr Catherine Syengo Mutisya 2025-10-10 00:00:00
Mental Health Day lays bare Kenya's broken care system
Why KMPDC, patients must take medical misconduct seriously
By Dr Catherine Syengo Mutisya 2025-10-06 15:56:27
Why KMPDC, patients must take medical misconduct seriously
.

Latest Articles

'Zuri died in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit': Ashley Muteti's battle with pre-eclampsia
Premium
'Zuri died in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit': Ashley Muteti's battle with pre-eclampsia
Reproductive Health
By Ryan Kerubo
2025-10-26 15:00:00
Moments of profound national loss call for understanding complicated grief
Health Opinion
By Dr Catherine Mutisya
2025-10-26 14:48:16
Premium
Why genes are to blame for alcohol addiction
Health & Science
By Ayoki Onyango
2025-10-26 13:40:23
Support intersex children, parents told
Reproductive Health
By Peterson Githaiga
2025-10-26 12:12:56
.

Recommended Articles

>Dementia is on the rise but patients and caregivers carry burden alone
By Jacinta Maweu 2025-09-29 12:21:32
Dementia is on the rise but patients and caregivers carry burden alone
>Reflections on Kenya's progress on contraceptives
By Polycarp Oyoo 2025-09-26 20:58:55
Reflections on Kenya's progress on contraceptives
>Doctor, I don't want the drugs: Can we talk alternatives?
By Dr Catherine Syengo Mutisya 2025-09-21 17:36:04
Doctor, I don't want the drugs: Can we talk alternatives?
>Why you should treat alcoholism as a medical emergency
By Dr Catherine Syengo Mutisya 2025-09-15 00:00:00
Why you should treat alcoholism as a medical emergency
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved