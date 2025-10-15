The moment Raila Odinga fell and died

NASA Leaders Hon.Raila Odinga,making his remarks after launching of Katani Hospital in,Mavoko Constituency on 1st October 2018. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

In Africa, it is quite unusual that key figures who make up a nation’s political heartbeat vanish for days on end without some level of indisposition.

The script is quite similar in many parts of the continent. In 2021, in neighbouring Tanzania, the late President John Pombe Magufuli vanished from public for almost a week, sparking speculation as to the state of his health.