×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Is a glass of wine good for your health?

Health Opinion
 By Dr Catherine Syengo Mutisya | 19m ago | 3 min read

Let’s call the young man Kim. His periods of episodic drinking of alcohol have led to repeated absenteeism from work, loss of personal items like mobile phone, and even hospital admissions. This time, suicidal ideas are cropping up. Kim is in severe epigastric pain, he is vomiting and has to be brought to the hospital involuntarily. Laboratory tests with a major focus on liver function are done and discussed. 

Kim has had several short-stay hospital admissions and at least a 90-day rehabilitation.

Many people assume that because they don’t consume alcoholic beverages daily, they are okay with weekend drinking of alcohol, regardless of the amounts. It is therefore important to understand what binge drinking is. 

Binge drinking is characterized by episodic, intermittent heavy alcohol consumption within a short period. Such can lead to impaired judgement, increased risk of accidents, alcohol poisoning, and negative effects on physical and mental health. It can also lead to compulsive behaviours such as drunk driving and unprotected sexual contact. 

 According to most dietary guidelines, adults who choose to drink should limit their intake to two drinks or less in a day for men and one drink or less in a day for women.

It is safest to avoid alcohol altogether if you are taking medications that interact with alcohol, managing a medical condition that can be made worse by drinking, under the age of 21, those suffering from alcohol use disorder (AUD) or unable to control the amount they drink and those who are pregnant or planning to be pregnant. 

On 10 September 2025, the world united to mark World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) and it is important to remember that alcohol misuse is associated with a 94 percent increase in the risk of death by suicide.

As a depressant, alcohol can worsen feelings of loneliness and depression. It can also enhance aggression, influence decision-making, and lower inhibitions.

Persons with a family history of alcohol use disorder should remember that they are genetically predisposed to the same problem. Recognizing when alcohol consumption becomes problematic is essential for both ourselves and those around us. 

If we or our loved ones are struggling with severe alcohol use disorder or engaging in regular binge drinking, getting the right professional help and support is crucial.

A correct diagnosis that identifies the problem and its extent is essential. Alcohol use disorder can coexist with other mental health problems like anxiety and depression.

At times, it is hard to tell which is the egg and which is the chicken. Medical laboratory tests and physical examination can also reveal medical complications like liver function derangement, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, deranged lipid profile and even alcohol related memory loss. 

Alcohol withdrawal can be very severe and if untreated or incorrectly managed, could even lead to death. It is therefore important to treat alcohol withdrawal as a medical emergency. Facilities without proper medical personnel should therefore refer severe cases to facilities with adequate personnel and appropriate medical commodities. 

Various treatment options are available including therapy, support groups, and medical interventions. 

-Dr Mutisya is a consultant psychiatrist with 25 years of medical practice experience

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Sleepless nation: Hidden dangers of ignoring insomnia
Sleepless nation: Hidden dangers of ignoring insomnia
Next article
Why Ghana's cleft care center is game changer for Africa
Why Ghana's cleft care center is game changer for Africa
.

Similar Articles

Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
By Peter Abwao 2025-09-04 16:09:44
Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
AI has the potential to streamline every aspect of healthcare
By Phyllis Migwi 2025-09-01 10:46:56
AI has the potential to streamline every aspect of healthcare
Why condom is the best family planning method for youth
By Dr Catherine Mutisya 2025-08-24 11:41:11
Why condom is the best family planning method for youth
.

Latest Articles

How Ruto's lofty UHC promise went up in the air three years later
Premium
How Ruto's lofty UHC promise went up in the air three years later
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-09-12 06:15:00
Is a glass of wine good for your health?
Health Opinion
By Dr Catherine Syengo Mutisya
2025-09-12 06:04:00
Premium
Scandals, leadership changes derail bid to step up health sector
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-09-12 06:00:00
Exposure to ultra-processed foods blamed for obesity among children
Health & Science
By Beverly Nyaboke
2025-09-11 16:10:00
.

Recommended Articles

>How Africa-led clinical trials are shaping vaccine science
By Dr Jeanine Condo 2025-08-19 11:00:00
How Africa-led clinical trials are shaping vaccine science
>How every mother can give their child the best start in life
By Wema Adere 2025-08-18 00:00:00
How every mother can give their child the best start in life
>There is need to establish dedicated long Covid clinics
By Reena Shah 2025-08-14 15:27:50
There is need to establish dedicated long Covid clinics
>Vaping debate clouds tobacco control progress
By Dr Catherine Mustiya 2025-08-01 21:59:00
Vaping debate clouds tobacco control progress
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved