Why genes are to blame for alcohol addiction

A customer leans on the table after excess consumption of alcohol. [Getty Images]

People often wonder why alcohol consumption varies from one person to another. Generally, individuals with smaller body sizes tend to drink less, while those who are larger may consume more.

Young adults in their 20s, 30s and early 40s also tend to drink more, possibly because their bodies and immune systems are stronger, whereas older people often limit themselves to just a few calabashes of busaa.