×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

Why genes are to blame for alcohol addiction

Health & Science
 By Ayoki Onyango | 2h ago | 3 min read
 

A customer leans on the table after excess consumption of alcohol. [Getty Images]

People often wonder why alcohol consumption varies from one person to another. Generally, individuals with smaller body sizes tend to drink less, while those who are larger may consume more.

Young adults in their 20s, 30s and early 40s also tend to drink more, possibly because their bodies and immune systems are stronger, whereas older people often limit themselves to just a few calabashes of busaa.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Why genes are to blame for alcohol addiction
Why genes are to blame for alcohol addiction
Next article
Childhood arthritis: Symptoms every parent, caregiver must never ignore
Childhood arthritis: Symptoms every parent, caregiver must never ignore
.

Similar Articles

Nairobi hosts World Health Expo, focusing on Africa's Health Future
By Winfrey Owino 2025-10-26 07:30:00
Nairobi hosts World Health Expo, focusing on Africa's Health Future
How breast cancer survicors are turning scars into courage
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-10-26 06:30:00
How breast cancer survicors are turning scars into courage
How KNH doctors restored smile to orphaned boy by performing complex reconstruction surgery
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-10-25 17:36:08
How KNH doctors restored smile to orphaned boy by performing complex reconstruction surgery
.

Latest Articles

'Zuri died in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit': Ashley Muteti's battle with pre-eclampsia
Premium
'Zuri died in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit': Ashley Muteti's battle with pre-eclampsia
Reproductive Health
By Ryan Kerubo
2025-10-26 15:00:00
Understanding complicated grief
Health Opinion
By Dr Catherine Mutisya
2025-10-26 14:48:16
Support intersex children, parents told
Reproductive Health
By Peterson Githaiga
2025-10-26 12:12:56
Childhood arthritis: Symptoms every parent, caregiver must never ignore
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2025-10-26 12:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>KNH unveils reconstructed face of boy after groundbreaking surgery
By Ronald Kipruto 2025-10-24 16:50:04
KNH unveils reconstructed face of boy after groundbreaking surgery
>What counties must do for SHA to work - Miskellah
By Denis Omondi 2025-10-24 12:12:24
What counties must do for SHA to work - Miskellah
>SHA on the spot for spending Sh77m on court cases valued at just Sh13m
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-10-23 09:45:00
SHA on the spot for spending Sh77m on court cases valued at just Sh13m
>KNH surgeons set world record with 20.8kg breast reduction surgery
By Ronald Kipruto 2025-10-22 19:47:54
KNH surgeons set world record with 20.8kg breast reduction surgery
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved