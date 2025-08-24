×
Why condom is the best family planning method for youth

Health Opinion
 By Dr Catherine Mutisya | 1w ago | 2 min read
 Veronica Njeri displays condoms during International Condoms day in Nairobi on February 13, 2024. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

About 20 years ago, my colleagues and I were involved in a nationwide program spearheaded by the Centre for British Teachers (CBT) for a nationwide campaign for teachers and pupils emphasising on either Abstinence, Being faithful to one uninfected mutually faithful partner or correct use of the Condom (ABC) for prevention of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Kenya first diagnosed the first case of HIV in 1984. This came with extreme fear and stigma similar to what we recently experienced during the early stages of Covid-19 pandemic.

It therefore required a lot of concerted efforts to prevent new infections and prevent development of Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) in those already infected and by the early 2000 we had learned how to prevent new HIV infections and also prevent or manage AIDS.

My take as a psychiatrist is therefore that the best family planning method to be offered to the adolescents is the proper use of the condom because there is no any other family planning method that will prevent acquiring HIV infection as well as prevent pregnancy.

By the time an adolescent needs a family planning method it means that they are sexually active and therefore every responsible Kenyan must not forget that we had to fight HIV/AIDS by all strategies to reach where we are now.

Dishing out any other family planning method other than the condom and not emphasising particularly on the proper use of the condom will be a sure way of preventing pregnancy yes, but also allowing HIV prevalence rates to raise again!

Both pregnancy and HIV

The question as to whether Kenya should follow suit and pass a law like the one Rwanda passed on granting adolescent girls the right to access Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) services—particularly family planning should be analysed with caution.

Kenya should instead continue to raise the efforts for creating awareness on the proper use of condoms to prevent both pregnancy and HIV/AIDS. Strategies to have adolescents access condoms would, therefore, be a great investment.

For Rwandese legislators to pass such a law is a confirmation that Africans have forgotten where HIV/AIDS took us to and they are only myopically concentrating on prevention of pregnancy without targeting prevention of HIV as well.

Such a myopic view will fuel the trend medical practitioners are now witnessing of increased rates of HIV infections which had significantly reduced because there were public campaigns that had emphasised on prevention of infection and early testing and treatment for those found to be infected.

My call is to all African countries is not to drop the ball and assume that we have eliminated HIV/AIDS and that the only problem to deal with is prevention of teenage pregnancies.

The author is a mental health advocate

