There is need to establish dedicated long Covid clinics

As the world races to move past the acute phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, new research continues to remind us that the virus’s impact is far from over. A recent study published by the National Library of Medicine sheds light on the stubborn, often overlooked consequences that persist long after a patient survives severe Covid-19 pneumonia.

Participants who never required mechanical ventilation or life-support interventions still showed significant long-term impacts. Abnormalities in lung function and texture, cognitive impairment, fatigue, and respiratory symptoms persisted for up to a year after infection. The findings are sobering but unsurprising for the many clinicians managing what is now widely known as post-acute Covid-19 syndrome, or long Covid.

Three factors stood out in the study’s findings: Age, pre-existing conditions, and the severity of the initial infection. Older adults were more likely to show prolonged lung damage and mental decline, likely due to weakened immune system and lower recovering capacity.

People with hypertension reported more respiratory and fatigue symptoms than those without. Obesity, too, was associated with persistent mental impairment, highlighting the complicated ties between metabolic health, inflammation, and brain function. These insights should be a wake-up call for policymakers. While governments have rightly focused on vaccines, testing, and hospital capacity, far less attention has gone into supporting survivors once they leave hospital. Yet for many patients, that is when the real battle begins.

We now know that older adults, people with chronic conditions, and socio-economically vulnerable groups bear a disproportionate burden of both acute and long-term Covid-19 effects. Ignoring this reality risks deepening existing health inequities and overwhelming already stretched health systems. Without targeted policies, the ripple effects could be felt for decades, in lost productivity, rising disability claims, and avoidable health complications that strain public resources.

Policymakers must take urgent action to address the growing crisis of long Covid and its impact on post-acute care. First, health systems must integrate routine post-Covid assessments into primary care, especially for high-risk groups. This includes lung function tests, cognitive screenings, and mental health support. Such services should be the minimum standard care for patients who survived severe Covid-19.

Second, governments should invest in dedicated long Covid clinics. Countries like the UK and parts of Europe have piloted these models with promising results, providing multidisciplinary care that brings together pulmonologists, cardiologists, neurologists and mental health professionals under one roof. This integrated approach recognises that long Covid is not a single disease but a complex condition with multiple, overlapping symptoms.

Third, policymakers must ensure research funding keeps pace with the scale of the problem. Many studies, including the recent one, are limited by small sample sizes and incomplete baseline data. Large-scale studies that track diverse populations are essential to fully understand who is most at risk and how to design effective prevention strategies.

Finally, social support systems must adapt. Many people with long Covid struggle to return to work or to perform daily routines. Policymakers should expand sick leave protections, disability benefits, and workplace accommodations for those coping with prolonged symptoms.

Prof Shah is chair, Department of Internal Medicine at Aga Khan University Medical College, EA