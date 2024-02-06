Panic as red eye disease spreads in schools

Panic has gripped parents and learners in Taita Taveta County following the outbreak of red eye disease in some schools.

On Tuesday, the County Health Executive Gifton Mkaya assured that measures have been put in place to control the spread of the disease.

He said the disease was first reported at Voi Boys High School.

Parents of Mwasere Girls High School said they picked their children affected by the disease.

“We sent a team of health specialists to the school and treated students infected. The situation is now under control,” stated Mkaya.

The Health Executive said the disease had spread from Lamu, Kilifi, and Mombasa counties.

“It is true, Voi Boys and Mwasere Girls have been hit by the disease. We suspect students from outside spread it to the school because the disease has not affected the local community,” he said.

Parents interviewed said dozens of students have been sent home by school management for treatment to avert the rapid spread of the disease.

Red eEye spreads by touching an infected eye or contaminated surface. Public health experts say hygiene was the only preventive measure, urging people to wash hands.

A parent identified only as Francis said he was advised by the management of Mwasere Girls High School in Mwatate sub-county to pick his Form One child who is suffering from an infectious disease.

“At first, the authorities had alerted me that my daughter and others had been infected by the red eye disease and they are managing the situation. On Tuesday they called me again telling me to go and take my daughter for treatment elsewhere after failing to manage the situation at the school,” the parent told The Standard.