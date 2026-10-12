Kenya declares Ebola a formidable epidemic disease, sets new rules

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, who declared Ebola caused by the Bundibugyo virus a formidable epidemic disease under the Public Health Act. [File,Standard]

Kenya has declared Ebola virus a formidable epidemic disease, introducing new rules governing screening, isolation, quarantine, contact tracing and the handling of bodies.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale issued the declaration through a legal notice published in the Kenya Gazette on Monday, October 12, under Section 35 of the Public Health Act.

The declaration follows Kenya’s confirmation of its first imported case of Bundibugyo Ebola virus disease on October 6, after a Kenyan citizen who had been living in the Democratic Republic of Congo travelled through Uganda to Nairobi. The patient died despite receiving supportive treatment.

The case prompted health authorities to trace people who may have come into contact with the patient and strengthen screening at points of entry.

In an update on October 12, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Kenya had listed 127 contacts, with 94 in quarantine, and screened more than 665,000 travellers at points of entry.

WHO also supplied protective equipment and testing materials worth about US$70,000 to support the response.

The government published two legal notices on October 12. Legal Notice No. 203 declares the disease a formidable epidemic, while Legal Notice No. 204 establishes the Public Health (Ebola Disease) Rules, 2026.

The regulations provide for screening at points of entry, medical assessment, isolation, referral, quarantine and monitoring.

They also assign responsibilities to transport operators, health facilities, medical practitioners and laboratories.

Health authorities will conduct investigations and contact tracing, while designated health facilities will manage suspected and confirmed cases. The rules also provide for the inspection and decontamination of premises.

The regulations cover the safe and dignified disposal of bodies, burial procedures, record-keeping, transportation and repatriation. They also address public communication, media houses’ responsibilities in public sensitisation and assistance from enforcement agencies.

The rules provide for offences and penalties, although the Gazette extract does not specify the penalties for individual violations.

What the declaration means

Bundibugyo virus disease is a form of Ebola that spreads through direct contact with the blood or other bodily fluids of an infected person or contaminated materials.

Contact with the body of someone who has died from the disease can also expose people to infection during unsafe burial practices.

Symptoms can include fever, fatigue, muscle pain, headache and sore throat, followed by vomiting and diarrhoea. The incubation period ranges from two to 21 days.

WHO says no approved vaccine or specific treatment currently exists for the Bundibugyo strain, making early detection, isolation, supportive care and contact tracing central to controlling its spread.

The health agency has advised against travel or trade restrictions on Kenya, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo based on the information available.

The new rules establish a legal framework for managing the disease, from identifying suspected infections and monitoring contacts to caring for patients and preventing exposure during burials.