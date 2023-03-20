×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Kenya heightens surveillance at border points to prevent a spill of Marburg

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 1h ago | 2 min read
 Blood sample positive with Marburg virus. [Getty Images]

The Ministry of Health has heightened surveillance at Kenyan’s border points as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of Marburg disease, following an outbreak in neighbouring Tanzania.

The Ministry took these measures after five people out of eight confirmed cases died from the disease in Tanzania.

Tanzania’s Health Ministry and World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the outbreak on Tuesday.

In a statement, Acting Director General in the Ministry of Health Patrick Amoth said surveillance and response has been enhanced at all border points between Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Dr Amoth has also called on the public to  report any unusual incidents of individuals presenting symptoms of the disease.

“The Ministry of Health wishes to inform the public to be on high alert and report any unusual increase in individuals presenting with high fever (hotness of the body) of unknown cause, and especially those with history of travel to Tanzania,” reads a section of the report.

Marburg is a highly contagious disease which presents with severe fever, bleeding, diarrhoea, flu, bleeding from all body openings, and severe headache.

The disease is transmitted from one human to another through droplets, including saliva, blood, tears and human faeces.

It can also be transmitted from animal to human, if someone touches an infected animal.

Following the alert, the Ministry has also directed all county health officials to be vigilant to identify and isolate any suspect cases for proper and timely management.

Individuals presenting with symptoms of the disease are expected to seek treatment in the nearest hospitals for assessment and management.

“The Ministry is committed and shall remain vigilant to ensure that Kenyans are well-informed and protected against public health threats including infectious diseases and that that citizens continue to receive quality health services,” said Amoth.

The Ministry reiterated of enhancing surveillance, saying there are strong trade ties between Kenya and Tanzania.

According to the Ministry, Bukoba the second-largest port after Mwanza on Lake Victoria in Tanzania.

In the statement, Amoth said Bukoba Airport and regular ferry connections to and from Mwanza that has connections with Kisumu in Kenya.

There are also a number of buses that ply the route between Bukoba and Kampala in Uganda on daily basis and some end up in certain destinations in Kenya

Further, it has been established that at last two buses with a capacity of 100 passengers originate from epicentre of current MVD outbreak.

Amoth noted that Marburg can have a serious social economic impact as demos in previous outbreaks, for example the Ebola virus disease outbreak of 2014 and 2016, in West Africa.

The three most affected countries namely Guinea, Liberia and Siera Leone estimated to have lost more than USD4.3 billion.

“It is therefore to initiate early prevention, preparedness and response measures to prevent the spread and impact of potential Marburg,” said the official.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Previous article
Court stops mass layoff of Facebook moderators
Court stops mass layoff of Facebook moderators
Next article
Kenya on high alert as Tanzania confirms outbreak of Marburg virus
Kenya on high alert as Tanzania confirms outbreak of Marburg virus
.

Similar Articles

Kemri study shows pork, poultry meat sold in supermarkets contaminated
By Nathan Ochunge 8h ago
Kemri study shows pork, poultry meat sold in supermarkets contaminated
Cancer patient explains how bone marrow transplant saved his life
By Rosa Agutu Mar. 20, 2023
Cancer patient explains how bone marrow transplant saved his life
Science agency fetes 47 grassroots women
By Jayne Rose Gacheri Mar. 20, 2023
Science agency fetes 47 grassroots women
.

Latest Articles

Kenya heightens surveillance at border points to prevent a spill of Marburg
Kenya heightens surveillance at border points to prevent a spill of Marburg
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
1h ago
Court stops mass layoff of Facebook moderators
Health & Science
By Kamau Muthoni
3h ago
Kenya on high alert as Tanzania confirms outbreak of Marburg virus
Health & Science
By Stephanie Wangari And Gloria Milimu
6h ago
Kemri study shows pork, poultry meat sold in supermarkets contaminated
Health & Science
By Nathan Ochunge
8h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>'I used to be beautiful': Progress in management of HIVAids
By Prof Omu Anzala Mar. 20, 2023
'I used to be beautiful': Progress in management of HIVAids
>Humphrey Haj: Bleeding to death is my daily threat
By Rodgers Otiso Mar. 20, 2023
Humphrey Haj: Bleeding to death is my daily threat
>Telemedicine should be part of our healthcare system
By Dr Diana Wangari Mar. 20, 2023
Telemedicine should be part of our healthcare system
>Virtual reality advancing high-risk neurosurgery practice
By Kelley Boss Mar. 20, 2023
Virtual reality advancing high-risk neurosurgery practice
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved