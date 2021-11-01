No Covid-19 death as 61 test positive

Some sixty-one people have tested positive for the coronavirus today, from 5,525 samples conducted in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has said.

Kenya’s positivity rate is now 1.1 per cent, with 254, 276 confirmed cases and 2,767,353 tests conducted since the onset of the disease in March last year.

The death toll remains 5,316.

Covid 19 Time Series

On Saturday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) said fifty-nine more patients have recovered from the disease, “with forty-three discharged from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while sixteen were discharged from health facilities countrywide.”

Total recoveries now stand at 247,633.

The CS added: “A total of 390 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country, while 1,038 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 27 patients are in the ICU and two in the HDU.”

Kenya has also administered some 5,974,566 vaccines. Kagwe noted that 3,880,224 people are partially vaccinated while 2,094,342 are fully inoculated.

Only 7.7 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

