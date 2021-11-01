× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Account
Login
Health
Reproductive Health
Nutrition & Wellness
Children
Men
Mental Health
Health & Science
COVID-19
The Standard
Home
National
HEALTH
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
menu search
Standard Logo
Home / Health & Science

No Covid-19 death as 61 test positive

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy BETTY NJERU | Sat,Nov 13 2021 17:44:48 EAT
By BETTY NJERU | Sat,Nov 13 2021 17:44:48 EAT

Some sixty-one people have tested positive for the coronavirus today, from 5,525 samples conducted in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has said.

Kenya’s positivity rate is now 1.1 per cent, with 254, 276 confirmed cases and 2,767,353 tests conducted since the onset of the disease in March last year.

The death toll remains 5,316.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

On Saturday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) said fifty-nine more patients have recovered from the disease, “with forty-three discharged from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while sixteen were discharged from health facilities countrywide.”

Total recoveries now stand at 247,633.

The CS added: “A total of 390 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country, while 1,038 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 27 patients are in the ICU and two in the HDU.”

Kenya has also administered some 5,974,566 vaccines. Kagwe noted that 3,880,224 people are partially vaccinated while 2,094,342 are fully inoculated.

ALSO READ

 Covid-19: 47 patients recover, cases rise by 64

 Diabetes problem makes Africa more vulnerable to COVID-19 death, says WHO

 Proportion of Kenyan adults fully vaccinated now at 7.2pc

 5.75 million Kenyans vaccinated against Covid-19 so far

 Covid-19: Kenya records 20 new cases, 70 recoveries in last 24 hours

Only 7.7 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated. 

Related Topics
Covid-19 Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Share this story
Village maternity centre eases mothers' agony
At least 65 per cent of women deliver in health facilities, with maternal mortality at 691 per 100,000 live births.

LATEST STORIES

Pneumonia Kenya’s leading killer disease in children
Pneumonia Kenya’s leading killer disease in children

Children

By MERCY KAHENDA

.
RECOMMENDED
Kagwe reassures nurses of jobs despite UK halting recruitment

By MACTILDA MBENYWE | 13h ago

Kagwe reassures nurses of jobs despite UK halting recruitment
Covid-19: 47 patients recover, cases rise by 64

By BETTY NJERU | 1d ago

Covid-19: 47 patients recover, cases rise by 64
Diabetes problem makes Africa more vulnerable to COVID-19 death, says WHO

By REUTERS | 2d ago

Diabetes problem makes Africa more vulnerable to COVID-19 death, says WHO
Proportion of Kenyan adults fully vaccinated now at 7.2pc

By JAEL MBOGA | 2d ago

Proportion of Kenyan adults fully vaccinated now at 7.2pc
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

facebooktwitterinstagramlinkedinyoutube

Digital News

The Nairobian

Entertainment

Eve Woman

Farmkenya

Sports

Travelog

Enterprise

Tv stations

Radio stations

©2021 The Standard Group PLC