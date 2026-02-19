Dermatologists warn why your skincare routine is harming your skin

Dermatologists warn overused skincare routines can damage skin and trigger acne and irritation. [File,Standard]

Viral skincare trends are damaging more Kenyan skin than sun exposure, pollution or genetics, dermatologists have warned.

Consultant dermatologist Roop Saini, a committee member of the Kenya Association of Dermatologists (KAD), told industry professionals in Nairobi the biggest threat to skin today is the bathroom cabinet.

“One of the most important messages I give my patients is that most skincare problems today are caused by doing too much and too often. Skincare should be a simple routine that supports skin health and not overwhelm it. Simple routines are sustainable and effective, meaning consistency with a quality product is far more important than the number of products applied,” said Saini.

Her warning comes as more Kenyans turn to social media for skincare advice rather than clinics, dermatologists said.

Overuse of harsh treatments can strip the skin barrier, triggering chronic irritation and inflammation. Populations with common pigmentation disorders face particular risks, Saini noted.

Globally, acne affects 9.4 per cent of the population, peaking at roughly 85 per cent among young adults aged 12 to 25, according to the Global Burden of Disease study.

In Kenya, tropical climate and urban stressors push rates higher. A 2025 National Institutes of Health analysis shows acne and related conditions drive 10 to 30 per cent of outpatient dermatology visits nationwide.

Urban adolescents face acne rates of 28 to 38 per cent, worsened by ultraviolet exposure, pollution and diet.

A 2024 study at Kiambu Level 5 Hospital covering 1,183 patients found eczema to be the most common diagnosis at 25.5 per cent of cases. Many patients relied on bar soap and milking jelly as their primary skincare.

The study also found hyperpigmentation in 30 to 40 per cent of acne cases, triggered by ultraviolet exposure and scarring.

Dermatologist access gaps compound the problem. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates sub-Saharan Africa has one dermatologist per 170,000 people, compared with one per 5,000 in North America.

Pierre Fabre Laboratories, a French pharmaceutical group, recently launched two dermatology-focused brands, Eau Thermale Avène and Ducray, in Nairobi through local distributor Groupe Ethica.

The launch coincided with the warning from dermatologists.

“Kenya is the anchor market for dermo-cosmetics in East Africa. Its strong dermatology community, established pharmacy network and informed consumers make it an ideal gateway for scaling responsibly across the region,” said Pierre Behnam, Group Managing Director for International Strategic Partnerships at Pierre Fabre Laboratories.

The company expects Kenya’s dermo-cosmetic market to reach $125 million (Sh16.1 billion) by December 2026 and grow 11 per cent annually through 2027.

Avène and Ducray products are now available at Goodlife Pharmacies countrywide and at selected hospitals.