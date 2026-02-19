×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Dermatologists warn why your skincare routine is harming your skin

Health & Science
 By David Njaaga | 10h ago | 2 min read
 

Dermatologists warn overused skincare routines can damage skin and trigger acne and irritation. [File,Standard]

Viral skincare trends are damaging more Kenyan skin than sun exposure, pollution or genetics, dermatologists have warned.

Consultant dermatologist Roop Saini, a committee member of the Kenya Association of Dermatologists (KAD), told industry professionals in Nairobi the biggest threat to skin today is the bathroom cabinet.

“One of the most important messages I give my patients is that most skincare problems today are caused by doing too much and too often. Skincare should be a simple routine that supports skin health and not overwhelm it. Simple routines are sustainable and effective, meaning consistency with a quality product is far more important than the number of products applied,” said Saini.

Her warning comes as more Kenyans turn to social media for skincare advice rather than clinics, dermatologists said.

Overuse of harsh treatments can strip the skin barrier, triggering chronic irritation and inflammation. Populations with common pigmentation disorders face particular risks, Saini noted.

Globally, acne affects 9.4 per cent of the population, peaking at roughly 85 per cent among young adults aged 12 to 25, according to the Global Burden of Disease study.

In Kenya, tropical climate and urban stressors push rates higher. A 2025 National Institutes of Health analysis shows acne and related conditions drive 10 to 30 per cent of outpatient dermatology visits nationwide.

Urban adolescents face acne rates of 28 to 38 per cent, worsened by ultraviolet exposure, pollution and diet.

A 2024 study at Kiambu Level 5 Hospital covering 1,183 patients found eczema to be the most common diagnosis at 25.5 per cent of cases. Many patients relied on bar soap and milking jelly as their primary skincare.

The study also found hyperpigmentation in 30 to 40 per cent of acne cases, triggered by ultraviolet exposure and scarring.

Dermatologist access gaps compound the problem. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates sub-Saharan Africa has one dermatologist per 170,000 people, compared with one per 5,000 in North America.

Pierre Fabre Laboratories, a French pharmaceutical group, recently launched two dermatology-focused brands, Eau Thermale Avène and Ducray, in Nairobi through local distributor Groupe Ethica.

The launch coincided with the warning from dermatologists.

“Kenya is the anchor market for dermo-cosmetics in East Africa. Its strong dermatology community, established pharmacy network and informed consumers make it an ideal gateway for scaling responsibly across the region,” said Pierre Behnam, Group Managing Director for International Strategic Partnerships at Pierre Fabre Laboratories.

The company expects Kenya’s dermo-cosmetic market to reach $125 million (Sh16.1 billion) by December 2026 and grow 11 per cent annually through 2027.

Avène and Ducray products are now available at Goodlife Pharmacies countrywide and at selected hospitals.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Dermatologists warn why your skincare routine is harming your skin
Dermatologists warn why your skincare routine is harming your skin
Next article
Kenya's Sh515 million open defecation crisis
Kenya's Sh515 million open defecation crisis
.

Similar Articles

Webuye County Hospital steps up campaign to curb diabetes, hypertension
By Jackline Inyanji 2026-02-18 15:34:57
Webuye County Hospital steps up campaign to curb diabetes, hypertension
Environmental activist distributes diaper storage bags to curb pollution
By Marion Kithi 2026-02-18 12:47:48
Environmental activist distributes diaper storage bags to curb pollution
New research shows African elephants call each other by name
By Caroline Chebet 2026-02-18 09:53:38
New research shows African elephants call each other by name
.

Latest Articles

Dermatologists warn why your skincare routine is harming your skin
Dermatologists warn why your skincare routine is harming your skin
Health & Science
By David Njaaga
2026-02-19 19:47:00
Kenya's Sh515 million open defecation crisis
Health & Science
By Marion Barasa
2026-02-19 09:49:46
Webuye County Hospital steps up campaign to curb diabetes, hypertension
Health & Science
By Jackline Inyanji
2026-02-18 15:34:57
Environmental activist distributes diaper storage bags to curb pollution
Health & Science
By Marion Kithi
2026-02-18 12:47:48
.

Recommended Articles

>Kenya receives first batch of 21,000 HIV prevention doses
By Okumu Modachi 2026-02-18 06:17:13
Kenya receives first batch of 21,000 HIV prevention doses
>Agency seeks to retain mandate over nuclear and radiological e-waste
By Edwin Nyarangi 2026-02-17 17:11:04
Agency seeks to retain mandate over nuclear and radiological e-waste
>Kenya launches national carbon registry to boost transparency
By Caroline Chebet 2026-02-17 16:00:21
Kenya launches national carbon registry to boost transparency
>Amref Health Africa launches 7.6b initiative to eradicate FGM in East Africa
By Chebet Birir 2026-02-17 15:01:22
Amref Health Africa launches 7.6b initiative to eradicate FGM in East Africa
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved