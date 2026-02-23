×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

Fate of former NHIF staff in limbo amid SHA recruitment wrangles

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 4h ago | 3 min read
 SHA has an establishment of 815 staff members, compared to 1,732 who were previously employed at the defunct NHIF. [File, Standard]

Wrangling continues to delay recruitment of senior employees at the new health scheme, with at least 200 former National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) staff seconded to the Public Service Commission (PSC) still awaiting deployment.

Positions being filled at the Social Health Authority (SHA) include managers, principals and other senior-level roles. Interviews are also underway for departmental officers to oversee operations at the authority that replaced NHIF.

“The recruitment process is ongoing to fill various positions. Most of these roles were initially occupied by individuals seconded to the PSC,” said an insider.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Guarding the gains: Africa moves to tackle rising HIV drug resistance
Guarding the gains: Africa moves to tackle rising HIV drug resistance
Next article
From weed to windfall: Women convert water hyacinth into clean fuel
From weed to windfall: Women convert water hyacinth into clean fuel
.

Similar Articles

Meru doctors set to strike over 'exploitative' contracts, stalled promotions
By David Njaaga 2026-02-22 10:36:00
Meru doctors set to strike over 'exploitative' contracts, stalled promotions
Fear and risk: How Kenyan women fight to survive in labour rooms
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-02-22 09:00:00
Fear and risk: How Kenyan women fight to survive in labour rooms
Experts warn as C-Section rate surpasses WHO guidelines
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-02-22 00:00:00
Experts warn as C-Section rate surpasses WHO guidelines
.

Latest Articles

Guarding the gains: Africa moves to tackle rising HIV drug resistance
Premium
Guarding the gains: Africa moves to tackle rising HIV drug resistance
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
2026-02-23 00:00:00
Premium
From weed to windfall: Women convert water hyacinth into clean fuel
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
2026-02-23 00:00:00
Premium
Fate of former NHIF staff in limbo amid SHA recruitment wrangles
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-02-23 00:00:00
Meru doctors set to strike over 'exploitative' contracts, stalled promotions
Health & Science
By David Njaaga
2026-02-22 10:36:00
.

Recommended Articles

>The Great Wheel: Annual advocacy push for access to paediatric wheelchairs
By Chebet Birir 2026-02-21 14:18:40
The Great Wheel: Annual advocacy push for access to paediatric wheelchairs
>Dermatologists warn why your skincare routine is harming your skin
By David Njaaga 2026-02-19 19:47:00
Dermatologists warn why your skincare routine is harming your skin
>Kenya's Sh515 million open defecation crisis
By Marion Barasa 2026-02-19 09:49:46
Kenya's Sh515 million open defecation crisis
>Webuye County Hospital steps up campaign to curb diabetes, hypertension
By Jackline Inyanji 2026-02-18 15:34:57
Webuye County Hospital steps up campaign to curb diabetes, hypertension
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved