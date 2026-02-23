From weed to windfall: Women convert water hyacinth into clean fuel

Kanyadhiang Briquettes Nyale Community-Based Organisation led by Mary Otieno (left), during processing of Briquettes in Nyangajo Village. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

On the shores of Lake Victoria in Homa Bay County, Kendu Bay, a quiet revolution is underway.

Women are turning a long-standing problem that has plagued fishermen, communities, and the environment into an opportunity for sustainable energy and income. The culprit? Water hyacinth, a fast-growing invasive aquatic plant that has choked fishing zones, disrupted transport, and invaded local beaches.

The solution? Eco-friendly briquettes made from the very same weed, offering a cleaner, safer, and sustainable alternative to traditional fuels.