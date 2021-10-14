× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Home / Health & Science

Four die, 186 test positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy ROBERT ABONG'O | Thu,Oct 14 2021 17:15:48 EAT
By ROBERT ABONG'O | Thu,Oct 14 2021 17:15:48 EAT

 A person receives Covid-19 vaccination in Nairobi on August 13, 2021 [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The Health Ministry has said as of October 14, a total of 4,340,511 Covid-19 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

Of these, 3,213,661 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated stood at 1,126,850.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 33.6 per cent.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 4.1 per cent.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

This comes as 186 people tested positive for the disease from a sample size of 6,965 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 2.7 per cent.

From the cases, 179 are Kenyans while 7 are foreigners. 99 are men while 87 are women. The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 91 years. The total confirmed positive cases are now 251,669 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,624,665.

ALSO READ

 170 new Covid-19 cases reported as 661 admitted

 Lockdowns and poor diet led to spike of heart diseases

 Climate change crucial cog in Covid recovery

 Covid-19: Kenya records 95 new cases, 172 recovers in last 24 hours

 181 patients recover from Covid-19, 48 in ICU

In terms of county distribution; Trans Nzoia recorded 20 cases, followed by Nakuru (19), Nairobi (17), Marsabit (14), Murang’a (11) and Meru (10).

Today 189 patients recovered from the disease with 135 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme, while 54 are from various health facilities countrywide.

The total recoveries now stand at 244,935 of whom 197,907 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation programme, while 47,028 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Four patients have succumbed to the disease, pushing the cumulative fatalities to 5,202. 

A total of 640 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,631 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme.

35 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 18 of whom are on ventilatory support and 17 on supplemental oxygen.

 

Related Topics
Covid-19

