Four die, 186 test positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours

A person receives Covid-19 vaccination in Nairobi on August 13, 2021 [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The Health Ministry has said as of October 14, a total of 4,340,511 Covid-19 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

Of these, 3,213,661 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated stood at 1,126,850.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 33.6 per cent.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 4.1 per cent.

Covid 19 Time Series

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

This comes as 186 people tested positive for the disease from a sample size of 6,965 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 2.7 per cent.

From the cases, 179 are Kenyans while 7 are foreigners. 99 are men while 87 are women. The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 91 years. The total confirmed positive cases are now 251,669 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,624,665.

In terms of county distribution; Trans Nzoia recorded 20 cases, followed by Nakuru (19), Nairobi (17), Marsabit (14), Murang’a (11) and Meru (10).

Today 189 patients recovered from the disease with 135 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme, while 54 are from various health facilities countrywide.

The total recoveries now stand at 244,935 of whom 197,907 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation programme, while 47,028 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Four patients have succumbed to the disease, pushing the cumulative fatalities to 5,202.

A total of 640 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,631 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme.

35 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 18 of whom are on ventilatory support and 17 on supplemental oxygen.