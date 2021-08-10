× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Account
Login
Health
Reproductive Health
Nutrition & Wellness
Children
Men
Mental Health
Health & Science
COVID-19
The Standard
Home
National
HEALTH
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
menu search
Standard Logo
Home / Health & Science

Civil servants who fail to get Covid-19 jab to face disciplinary action - Kinyua

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy JAEL MBOGA | Tue,Aug 10 2021 11:23:45 EAT
By JAEL MBOGA | Tue,Aug 10 2021 11:23:45 EAT

All civil servants who will not have been given the first Covid-19 jab by August 23 will be treated as discipline cases and appropriate action taken against them.

Head of public service Joseph Kinyua in a statement dated August 5 said the civil servants will be prioritised in the ongoing vaccination exercise.

Kinyua directed principals secretaries and accounting officers to ensure full implementation of the decision.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

In a recent National Security Advisory Committee meeting, it was reported that there was a low uptake of Covid-19 vaccines among public servants, especially the security sector, teachers, and the core civil service.

“This is against a background of access to vaccines having greatly improved especially among these groups.”

Kinyua said it was also observed that some public servants have deliberately avoided getting vaccinated so that they stay away from work under the guise of working from home.

“This has negatively affected services to the public.”

ALSO READ

 How call center is aiding fight against Covid-19

 Why youth are avoiding Covid-19 jab

 Covid-19: 30 die, 135 in ICU as 745 test positive in last 24 hours

 Forget the myths and take Covid-19 vaccine, Kilifi residents urged

 Covid-19: 32 die, 133 in ICU as 800 test positive in last 24 hours

Kenya on Monday recorded 745 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, from a sample of 6,209 raising the country's caseload to 212,573.

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new infections take the country’s positivity rate to 12.3 per cent and cumulated tests conducted so far to 2,197,015.

This comes as an outreach programme to increase the number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country has started.

The National Multi-Agency Command Centre (NMACC) on Covid-19, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), started Covid-19 vaccination at six centres in Nairobi.

The centres are Taj Mall bus stage, Jacaranda Grounds, Kariobangi Market, Holy Ghost Church Dandora Phase 3, PCEA Church and Kings Celebration Soweto Gospel Church.

21-year-old Quincy Muiyekwe, a resident of Embakasi, said that he decided to take the vaccine following the increasing cases of people being admitted without underlying conditions. 

Chairperson of the vaccine task force Willis Akhwale, while receiving 180,000 doses of the AstraZeneca from Greece on Friday, said the government targets to vaccinate 10 million people by the end of the year. The total number of vaccines administered as of August 6, 2021, is 1,793,520. The total first doses are 1,097, 830 while the second doses are 695,690.

Related Topics
Covid-19 civil servants Joseph Kinyua

Share this story
Governors want Kemsa out of HIV drugs
CoG said standoff between the Ministry of Health and Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) on distribution of the drugs was hurting HIV patients.
How call center is aiding fight against Covid-19
Statistics indicate that the centre has been receiving an average of 60 calls each day. There are days the centre receives almost 100 calls.

LATEST STORIES

How call center is aiding fight against Covid-19
How call center is aiding fight against Covid-19

Health & Science

By HAROLD ODHIAMBO

.
RECOMMENDED
How call center is aiding fight against Covid-19

By HAROLD ODHIAMBO | 29m ago

 How call center is aiding fight against Covid-19
Grey hair not so bad after all

By SAADA HASSAN | 23h ago

 Grey hair not so bad after all
How hippo poop is sustaining key lakes in the region

By CAROLINE CHEBET | 1d ago

 How hippo poop is sustaining key lakes in the region
Can using the rod spoil a child?

By ROSA AGUTU | 22h ago

 Can using the rod spoil a child?
.
BUY & SELL ON DIGGER MOTORS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

facebooktwitterinstagramlinkedinyoutube

Digital News

The Nairobian

Entertainment

Eve Woman

Farmkenya

Sports

Travelog

Enterprise

Tv stations

Radio stations

©2021 The Standard Group PLC