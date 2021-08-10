Civil servants who fail to get Covid-19 jab to face disciplinary action - Kinyua

All civil servants who will not have been given the first Covid-19 jab by August 23 will be treated as discipline cases and appropriate action taken against them.

Head of public service Joseph Kinyua in a statement dated August 5 said the civil servants will be prioritised in the ongoing vaccination exercise.

Kinyua directed principals secretaries and accounting officers to ensure full implementation of the decision.

Covid 19 Time Series

In a recent National Security Advisory Committee meeting, it was reported that there was a low uptake of Covid-19 vaccines among public servants, especially the security sector, teachers, and the core civil service.

“This is against a background of access to vaccines having greatly improved especially among these groups.”

Kinyua said it was also observed that some public servants have deliberately avoided getting vaccinated so that they stay away from work under the guise of working from home.

“This has negatively affected services to the public.”

Kenya on Monday recorded 745 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, from a sample of 6,209 raising the country's caseload to 212,573.

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new infections take the country’s positivity rate to 12.3 per cent and cumulated tests conducted so far to 2,197,015.

This comes as an outreach programme to increase the number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country has started.

The National Multi-Agency Command Centre (NMACC) on Covid-19, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), started Covid-19 vaccination at six centres in Nairobi.

The centres are Taj Mall bus stage, Jacaranda Grounds, Kariobangi Market, Holy Ghost Church Dandora Phase 3, PCEA Church and Kings Celebration Soweto Gospel Church.

21-year-old Quincy Muiyekwe, a resident of Embakasi, said that he decided to take the vaccine following the increasing cases of people being admitted without underlying conditions.

Chairperson of the vaccine task force Willis Akhwale, while receiving 180,000 doses of the AstraZeneca from Greece on Friday, said the government targets to vaccinate 10 million people by the end of the year. The total number of vaccines administered as of August 6, 2021, is 1,793,520. The total first doses are 1,097, 830 while the second doses are 695,690.

