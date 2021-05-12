39 frontline workers die of Covid-19

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that 22 more people succumbed to Covid-19 bringing the total number of fatalities to 2, 950. [File, Standard]

39 health workers have succumbed to Covid-19 after contracting the disease while in the line of duty, Ministry of Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says.

While briefing the country on the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic on Wednesday, May 12, Kagwe said that 4, 978 health workers had contracted the disease since the pandemic began.

CS Kagwe said this as he revealed that 22 more people succumbed to the virus bringing the total number of fatalities to 2, 950.

“Of the 22 fatalities, 18 occurred on diverse dates within the last one month and four are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits,” Kagwe said.

Covid 19 Time Series

The CS went on to say that the government in collaboration with the African Union (AU) had committed to secure 30million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

In addition, Kagwe hinted at ongoing negotiations with the Pfizer vaccine as the country recorded a positivity rate of 10.8 per cent.

“All this is to enable Kenya to cover 60 per cent of the adult population and attain herd immunity in one year,” the CS stated.

All this as the country records 410 new Covid-19 infections from a sample size of 3, 799. Of the 410, 17 are foreigners. This brings the total number of cases to 164, 386.

67 patients have recovered from the virus; 57 from different healthy facilities across the country as the other 10 were on Home-based care and self-isolation. Cumulative recoveries are now at 113, 124.