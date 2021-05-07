× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Account
Login
Health
Reproductive Health
Nutrition and Wellness
Children's Health
Men's Health
Mental Health
Health & Science
COVID-19
The Standard
Home
National
HEALTH
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
menu search
Standard Logo HEALTH
Home / Health & Science

568 test positive for Covid-19, positivity rate at 6.3 per cent

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy TOO JARED | Fri,May 07 2021 16:35:29 EAT
By TOO JARED | Fri,May 07 2021 16:35:29 EAT

 Margaret Cheruto receives Covid-19 jab at Kadheboy Health Centre in Mombasa County on May 4, 2021. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

568 more people tested positive for the coronavirus out of a sample size of 9,029 in the last 24 hrs.

In a statement on Friday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases represent a positivity rate of 6.3 per cent.

From the new cases, 551 are Kenyans while 17 are foreigners with 344 being males and 224 females.

Kagwe said the youngest is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 105 years. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 162,666 with cumulative tests done standing at 1,710,414.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Nairobi leads with 142 cases followed by Kilifi with 44 cases, Mombasa (38), Kisii (33), Kericho (30), Nyeri (28), Taita Taveta (27), Uasin Gishu (22), Tharaka Nithi (19), Kisumu (17) and Kiambu (15).

A total of 1,086 Covid-19 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities across the country. 131 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), of whom 28 are on ventilatory support, 83 on supplemental oxygen and 20 under observation.

Another 111 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 103 of them in general wards and eight in the High Dependency Units (HDU). 6,381 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Sadly, 15 more patients have succumbed to the disease pushing the total number of deaths to 2,865 since the first case was reported in the country in March 2020. Of the new deaths, five of them occurred on diverse dates within the last one month and 10 are late death reports from facility record audits.

ALSO READ

 Indian Covid-19 variant ‘transmissible, deadly, can dodge vaccines’

 Five more test positive for Indian Covid-19 variant in Kisumu

 1,086 admitted as 705 more test positive for Covid-19

 Over 900,000 vaccinated against Covid-19

 Indian Covid-19 variant detected in Kisumu

With regards to the ongoing vaccination exercise, Kagwe said some 911,515 persons have been vaccinated against the disease as of May 7, 2021.

Of these, 531,540 are aged above 58 years, 160,468 are health workers, 142,624 are teachers, while 73,544 are security officers.

 

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website
Take a survey

Related Topics
Covid-19 Covid-19 vaccine Covid-19 pandemic

Share this story
I eagerly await my baby's first steps
Spina Bifida, and though rare in the general population, it is the most common neural tube defect in the world

LATEST STORIES

Indian Covid-19 variant ‘transmissible, deadly, can dodge vaccines’
Indian Covid-19 variant ‘transmissible, deadly, can dodge vaccines’

Health & Science

By GLORIA MILIMU

.
RECOMMENDED
Indian Covid-19 variant ‘transmissible, deadly, can dodge vaccines’

By GLORIA MILIMU | 10h ago

 Indian Covid-19 variant ‘transmissible, deadly, can dodge vaccines’
Five more test positive for Indian Covid-19 variant in Kisumu

By MACTILDA MBENYWE | 3h ago

 Five more test positive for Indian Covid-19 variant in Kisumu
Medics plead to have ARVs at port released

By MERCY KAHENDA | 1d ago

 Medics plead to have ARVs at port released
Dr Chibanzi Mwachonda loses KMPDU secretary general post

By JAEL MBOGA | 22h ago

 Dr Chibanzi Mwachonda loses KMPDU secretary general post

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

facebooktwitterinstagramlinkedinyoutube

Digital News

The Nairobian

Entertainment

Eve Woman

Farmkenya

Sports

Travelog

Enterprise

Tv stations

Radio stations

©2021 The Standard Group PLC