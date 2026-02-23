×
Premium

SHA recruitment wrangles leaves fate of former NHIF staff in limbo

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 4h ago | 3 min read
 SHA has an establishment of 815 staff members, compared to 1,732 who were previously employed at the defunct NHIF. [File, Standard]

Wrangling continues to delay recruitment of senior employees at the new health scheme, with at least 200 former National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) staff seconded to the Public Service Commission (PSC) still awaiting deployment.

Positions being filled at the Social Health Authority (SHA) include managers, principals and other senior-level roles. Interviews are also underway for departmental officers to oversee operations at the authority that replaced NHIF.

“The recruitment process is ongoing to fill various positions. Most of these roles were initially occupied by individuals seconded to the PSC,” said an insider.

