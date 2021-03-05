x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
400 more test Covid-19 positive as counties receive vaccine

Health & Science - By Betty Njeru | March 5th 2021 at 05:35:43 GMT +0300

Some 400 people have Friday tested positive for the coronavirus, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) said.

His Ministry said it had tested 5, 189 samples in the last 24 hours, to push cumulative tests to 1,322, 806.

The country now has 107, 729 total confirmed cases.

Three hundred and sixty-seven of the new cases are Kenyans while thirty-three are foreigners.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

In a statement, the CS also announced that another seventy-seven patients had recovered from the disease. There are now 87, 176 recoveries from Covid-19.

“50 patients were discharged from various health facilities while twenty-seven are from the Home-Based and Isolation Care,” he said.

Kenya has also lost three more people to the disease, raising the death toll to 1,873.

The Ministry further added that: “494 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,615 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.”

“67 patients are in the ICU, 24 of whom are on ventilatory support and thirty-five on supplementary oxygen. Eight patients are under observation.”

The latest statistics come as Kenya rolls out the Covid-19 vaccines to counties.

On Friday, Acting Health Director-General Patrick Amoth became Kenya’s first recipient of the vaccine, at the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi.

The vaccination targets 10 healthcare workers drawn from different high-risk departments of the hospital such as the ICU, Dental care unit, potters, and security personnel.

The first batch of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines arrived in Kenya on Tuesday midnight.

