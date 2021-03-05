x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Dr Amoth first public officer to get Covid-19 vaccine

Health & Science - By Jael Mboga | March 5th 2021 at 12:38:18 GMT +0300

Health acting Director General Patrick Amoth has received the first jab in the country for Covid-19.

Dr Amoth, referred to as recipient 001, received the jab at the Kenyatta National Hospital on Friday.

Healthworkers in line at the KNH before getting the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for Covid-19 on Friday. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Addressing the press after his shot, Dr Amoth said heaviness in the arm or a slight headache are some of the mild side effects of the jab.

The second person to be vaccinated was KNH chief executive Dr Evanson Kamuri, who was followed by a nurse at the hospital.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Also receiving the jab was the Immunisation and Vaccine head Dr Collins Tabu.

A medic prepares to give a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca at the KNH on Friday. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The vaccination targets 10 healthcare workers drawn from different high risk departments of the hospital such as the ICU, Dental care unit, potters and security personnel.

The healthworkers will be mandated to train other staff members across other county hospitals where the jab will be administered.

“We will use the vaccines as training that will be disseminated to counties,” said Dr Richard Aya, who is leading the vaccination process at KNH.

Health Ag Director General Patrick Amoth at KNH when he received the Covid-19 jab.

The first consignment of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines arrived in Kenya on Tuesday midnight.

The 1.02 million units were received by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe who was accompanied by Transport CS James Macharia, Health PS Susan Mochache and WHO Representative in Kenya, Dr Rudi Eggers among others.

On Wednesday President Uhuru said the government would ensure that the vaccine is made available to as many people as possible and at the most affordable rates.

“This is the beginning, not the end. And we have to ensure all Kenyans get the vaccine. And when we start, we still have this pandemic with us. Not that the vaccines are here life will go back to normal,” he said.

