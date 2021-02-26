x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
HEALTH
HOME
Men's Health
Children's Health
Nutrition and Wellness
Reproductive Health
Health & Science
VIDEOS
E-PAPER
Digital News
The Standard
THE INSIDER
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
SPORTS
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya to receive first Covid-19 vaccine consignment next week

Health & Science - By Mercy Kahenda | February 26th 2021 at 05:08:42 GMT +0300

A member of a German Red Cross mobile vaccination team prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. [Reuters]

Kenya will receive its first consignment of the coronavirus vaccine in the first week of March.

The first priority will be given to healthcare workers and frontline workers including security personnel and teachers.

Other groups prioritized in the first batch expected in the country next week include vulnerable groups and hospitality workers.

The announcement was made on Thursday, after a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House.

“The first batch of the country’s COVID-19 vaccines would arrive in Kenya in the first week of March 2021,” read a statement by the Executive Office of the President.

According to the vaccination plan, the first phase will target 1.25 million people, while phase two will target 9.76 million individuals above the age of 50 years and those with comorbidity.

At least 4.9 million people are factored in the third phase.

The country is projected to receive 4.1 million doses of Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine, manufactured by Serum Institute of India.

Other vaccines as part of Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (Covax) include; Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm and Sinovac.

A dose of AstraZeneca is $7 (Sh700) while other vaccines ranges from $32 and $38.

All Covid-19 vaccines are given in two doses, apart from Johnson & Johnson, given a single dose.

The Covid-19 taskforce revealed that the government is considering to allow private facilities sell the vaccines.

If allowed, the facilities will operate under keen watch of the government.

Dr Willis Akhwale, the Chair of the Covid-19 task force said both private and hospitals will be used to carry out the vaccination.

Vaccination in public hospitals will be free, while modality of standard pay in private facilities is still being worked on, to prevent exploitation of Kenyans.

At least 479 Level IV, V and VI hospitals have been selected to be used for dispensation of the vaccine, among them, 195 are private.

Dr Akhwale, warned private facilities against attempting to conduct antibody testing, saying such might result into extra charges that are discouraged.

“Antibody testing is discouraged because it might charge patients more,” said Akhwale said in a recent presentation, on covid-19 vaccination roll out.

Related Topics
Covid-19 Vaccine Coronavirus Kenya
Previous Article
Uhuru calls for NHIF changes, launches biometric listing
Next Article
Covid-19 infections on the rise as 410 test positive
Be The First To Comment

Top Stories

My wife’s genes are killing our children
Health & Science - By Lydiah Nyawira

Covid-19 jab: Will the poor have a fair shot?
Health & Science - By Dominic Omondi

Covid-19 infections rise by 277
Health & Science - By Betty Njeru

New coronavirus variant identified in New York: researchers
Health & Science - By Reuters

Pfizer vaccine found 94% effective in real world
Health & Science - By Reuters

Tanzania changes tune, issues covid-19 rules
Health & Science - By Jennifer Anyango

Why Kenyans might have to wait until next year for elusive Covid-19 vaccine
Health & Science - By Mercy Kahenda

Kenya to consider sale of vaccine by private sector
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

Relief as nurses end strike
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

Kenya records first case of rare mad cow disease in human
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

Latest Stories

Covid-19 infections on the rise as 410 test positive
Health & Science - By Betty Njeru

Relief as nurses end strike
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

Covid-19 jab: Will the poor have a fair shot?
Health & Science - By Dominic Omondi

Pfizer vaccine found 94% effective in real world
Health & Science - By Reuters

New coronavirus variant identified in New York: researchers
Health & Science - By Reuters

Covid-19 infections rise by 277
Health & Science - By Betty Njeru

FDA staff: Johnson & Johnson's one-shot Covid-19 vaccine effective, safe
Health & Science - By Reuters

Covid-19: what happens if some countries don’t vaccinate?
Health & Science - By WEF

Tanzania changes tune, issues covid-19 rules
Health & Science - By Jennifer Anyango

//

Stay Ahead!

Access premium content only available
to our subscribers.

Or Login With Your Standard Account
Support independent journalism
×
Create An Account
Support independent journalism
I have an account Log in
Reset Password
Support independent journalism
Log in