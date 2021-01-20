x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
HEALTH
HOME
Men's Health
Children's Health
Nutrition and Wellness
Reproductive Health
Health & Science
VIDEOS
E-PAPER
Digital News
The Standard
THE INSIDER
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
SPORTS
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

We'll go on with strike, healthcare workers say

Health & Science - By Anyango Otieno and Kirsten Kanja | January 20th 2021 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300
Kenyatta National Hospital.

Striking healthcare workers have maintained that they will not call off their strike unless their demands are met.

This came even as the Council of Governors (CoG) said it won't pay the striking medics, spelling doom for patients who have now been forced to seek medical services from private hospitals.

At a press briefing yesterday at the Kenyatta National Hospital, nurses union representatives protested alleged intimidation and coercion to have the striking health workers go back to work.

They asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene in the matter.

“We are concerned about the ping-pong games between the national government and the COG. It seems no one wants to take responsibility for their role in the problem. We appeal that as much as we have 47 counties, we are still under one national government. Why can’t the Ministry of Health and those of Labour and Finance sit down with the COG to fix the crisis?” asked Alfred Obengo, president of National Nurses Association of Kenya (NNAK).

Albert Taiti, chair of the Kenya Clinical Officers Association, said it was unfair for health workers to be intimidated through warning letters and sackings while demanding their rights.

The health workers also appealed for the establishment of a constitutional Health Service Commission to centrally manage human capital in the health sector.

“It is the general concern of healthcare workers that this commission, if implemented as proposed, will not only solve the perennial human resource crises witnessed in the country, but will go a long way in restoring order in the healthcare delivery system,” reads part of a statement by the NNAK.

“When we hear our employers, the COG and some from the national government say that they are totally unable to handle the demands, we wonder who we can go to. Can we appeal to the Head of State?” said NNAK chair, Stella Githaiga.

Kenya National Union of Nurses Secretary General Seth Panyako called out the CoG for frustrating their efforts for dialogue and now wants the president to intervene and end the stalemate.

Panyako said they were not ready to go back to work until their grievances are addressed.

Panyako and his deputy Maurice Opetu on Monday accused CoG chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya of mishandling the issue.

Related Topics
Council of Governors Kenyatta National Hospital Kenya National Union of Nurses Seth Panyako
Previous Article
Blood pressure drugs can manage Covid-19, study shows

Top Stories

Latest Stories

Muslim Council calls on governors to heal health crisis
Health & Science - By Judah Ben-Hur

I eagerly await my baby's first steps
Health & Science - By Mactilda Mbenywe

President urges striking medics to return to work
Health & Science - By Wainana Ndung’u and Kennedy Gachuhi

No coronavirus deaths in Kenya today - Health ministry
Health & Science - By Jael Mboga

A virus that reverses deafness
Health & Science - By Killiad Sinide

I survived the deadliest cancer
Health & Science - By Yvonne Kawira

 When should you be worried about delayed milestones?
Health & Science - By Nancy Nzalambi

Vaccine nationalism puts world on brink of 'catastrophic moral failure': WHO chief
Health & Science - By Reuters

Covid-19: Three dead as country records 65 new cases
Health & Science - By Judah Ben-Hur

//

Stay Ahead!

Access premium content only available
to our subscribers.

Or Login With Your Standard Account
Support independent journalism
×
Create An Account
Support independent journalism
I have an account Log in
Reset Password
Support independent journalism
Log in