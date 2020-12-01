x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
HEALTH
HOME
Men's Health
Children's Health
Nutrition and Wellness
Reproductive Health
Health & Science
VIDEOS
E-PAPER
Digital News
The Standard
THE INSIDER
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
SPORTS
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Team to help track medical project lost county billions

Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa | December 19th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300
KNH Chairman George Ooko when he appeared before the National Assembly Health Committee. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

A team has been picked to look into the Sh63 billion Managed Equipment Services (MES) deal that sought to upgrade medical infrastructure in counties.

The team, led by Kenyatta National Hospital board chair George Ooko, has members drawn from the Ministry of Health, National Treasury, Council of Governors, Kenyatta University and The University of Nairobi.

The team was inaugurated on Thursday by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and comes just months after the Senate Adhoc Committee ruled in September that the deal was questionable. The verdict was made in a 395-page document which was forwarded to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission(EACC).

A statement from Kagwe which described the project as noble acknowledged that it did face some challenges in its implementation like power, training of staff to operate the equipment and upgrading of physical structures.

“The new team is expected to among other things, review the challenges affecting the implementation, and consider ways of not only improving on operations of the equipment, but also ensuring that all other factors necessary for the successful implementation of the project are addressed,” read the statement from the CS in part.

State of art equipment

The project was meant to have each county benefit from supply and installation of theatre, renal, laboratory, and radiology equipment.

Intensive care unit which was also part of package was installed in 11 facilities.

“The 11 are the high-volume level IV facilities spread around the country. Overall, the project provided county hospitals with specialised equipment which has significantly improved critical care,” the statement adds.

The project, however, has been marred with claims of being a sink hole used to siphon funds through tenders as some of the equipment in a number of counties are either not in use or are yet to be installed.

The claims are based on the increasing cost of the deal which has moved from Sh38 billion to Sh43.2 billion and now Sh63 billion.

Initially, according to a 2018 Senate report, counties were paying Sh95 million under the scheme and the figure was revised upwards to Sh200 million raising the cumulative payment by counties -which are deducted directly from county allocation-from Sh4.5 billion to Sh9.4 billion annually.

The MES equipment deal is expected to end in 2022 and it is not clear how the modalities of contractual agreements will be with the suppliers and managers of the equipment.

The seven-year deal was signed on February 2015 and has a provision of three year extension.

The inauguration ceremony was virtually attended by the Council of Governors (CoG) chair Wycliffe Oparanya and CoG health committee chair and Isiolo Governor Mohammed Kuti.

“Operationalisation of the equipment is an excellent idea and must be supported moving forward. I now have a working renal unit in Isiolo and we are very happy with it,” Kuti said.

On his part, Oparanya commended the Ministry of Health for involving the County Governments in the matter pointing out that this was the way to go.

Related Topics
Managed Equipment Services MES
Previous Article
Blood pressure drugs can manage Covid-19, study shows
Next Article
CS: 24m doses of Covid-19 vaccines on the way

Top Stories

Latest Stories

CS: 24m doses of Covid-19 vaccines on the way
Health & Science - By Boniface Gikandi

Second Covid-19 vaccine to be tried in Kenya
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

Covid-19: Kenya records 356 new cases, 11 deaths
Health & Science - By Vincent Kejitan

Covid-19: 4 succumb to virus as 552 test positive
Health & Science - By Judah Ben-Hur

Covid-19: 10 dead as Kenya records 394 new cases
Health & Science - By Judah Ben-Hur

Medic is first Kenyan to get virus jab in US
Health & Science - By Gloria Aradi

Patients at risk as nurses, doctors rivalry plays out
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

Firm admits Kemsa tendering was flawed
Health & Science - By Grace Ng'ang'a

Nurses, clinical officers push for better working terms
Health & Science - By Mercy Kahenda

//

Stay Ahead!

Access premium content only available
to our subscribers.

Support independent journalism
×
Log in
Support independent journalism
Create an account    Forgot Password
Create An Account
Support independent journalism
I have an account Log in
Reset Password
Support independent journalism
Log in