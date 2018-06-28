New rules for pharmacists to weed out quacks

| Published Thu, June 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 27th 2018 at 22:57 GMT +3

Pharmacy and Poisons Board Director Dr. Jacinta Wasike with Senior inspector of drugs Julius Kaluai shows a notice to be displayed in all Pharmacies. [Willis Awandu, Standard]

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has directed all pharmacists and chemists to display registration details in their outlets.

The board has also directed them to display a toll-free SMS code 21031 that Kenyans can use to verity the legality of the premises on the windows of the outlets

As part of the ongoing crackdown on illegal medicine outlets, PPB now wants premises licenses and those of attending personnel displayed.

The superintendent’s photo should also be displayed.

The board's director of inspectorate, surveillance and enforcement Jacinta Wasike (pictured) said the displayed code would enable any customer to ascertain the legitimacy of the premise, as the board has records of all outlets.

“The free SMS code 21031 gives all registration details of legitimate pharmacists, their premises' location, it is meant to weed out quacks who run illegal pharmacies and chemists endangering lives,” said Dr Wasike.

The PPB has closed down 994 illegal pharmaceutical outlets and arrested 881 offenders in a country-wide crackdown since 2016.

In Nairobi, the crackdown saw 89 people arrested and 105 pharmacies closed, while in South Rift region 72 were arrested and 81 pharmacies closed.

In Nyanza and Western, 84 arrests were made and 95 pharmacies closed.