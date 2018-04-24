Residents receive free medical care in Matiba's honour

| Published Tue, April 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 24th 2018 at 00:02 GMT +3

Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria when he visited Kenneth Matiba Eye and Dental Hospital to supervise free treatment offered in honour of the late Kenneth Matiba. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

More than 6,500 people have benefited from free medical services at the Kenneth Matiba Eye and Dental Hospital.

Last Monday, Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria announced that the hospital, started in 2015, would offer free medical services in honour of veteran politician Kenneth Matiba.

The governor said the free medical care would continue until Matiba was laid to rest, with more than 800 patients being treated daily.

He however noted that it could be extended for two more days to cater for the thousands of patients trooping to the hospital.

He said Mr Matiba was the embodiment of servant leadership and that offering free medical services would ensure that his spirit lived on.

Visited hospital

The governor, who visited the hospital on Monday, said the county government named it after Matiba to commemorate him and honour his service to the country.

Mr Iria said Matiba had lived supporting the interests of the people and lost his health and wealth in the process.

He said the hospital would be upgraded to national status to enable it to serve more patients from other parts of the country.

“Murang’a County dedicated the facility in his (Matiba's) honour and in the next financial year, a fully-fledged hospital will be built,” said the governor.

He said it was humiliating that Matiba suffered as he advocated for democracy in the 1990s.

“His family stood by him as his health worsened and his business empire collapsed,” he said.

“Murang’a residents will keep his spirit burning and ensure the will of the people at the ballot is respected."