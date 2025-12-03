×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Why solitude can wreck your mental health

Wellness
 By Esther Muchene | 16 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Why solitude can wreck your mental health
 Why solitude can wreck your mental health (Photo: iStock)

Facing profoundly difficult life situations, such as a job loss, health crisis, or a complex legal battle, can trigger the instinct to retreat and manage that elephant in complete solitude. If that describes you, you’re not alone.

This deliberate attempt to solve personal matters entirely alone is often motivated by a desire for self-sufficiency, a fear of burdening loved ones or a need to maintain a facade of control and strength.

Whatever the case may be, this habit can certainly cultivate short-term emotional endurance, sure, but it raises significant questions regarding long-term psychological health and adaptive coping.

While successfully navigating a crisis alone can momentarily boost self-efficacy, the overall effect of persistent isolation is often detrimental. Humans are fundamentally social beings and the act of consistently suppressing the natural need for connection and emotional co-regulation places an immense burden on your nervous system.

Bearing the full weight of stress and cognitive overload alone can lead to a prolonged state of hypervigilance, emotional exhaustion and an elevated risk for developing significant mental health issues like generalised anxiety disorder and major depressive disorders.

On top of that, making complex decisions by yourself often leads to poorer problem-solving outcomes.

Social connection

Contrary to what you may be thinking, that keeping problems to yourself preserves your strength, you are actually forfeiting one of the most powerful and scientifically validated resources for resilience, which is social connection.

Dr Brené Brown, a leading research professor in areas of vulnerability, shame and courage, argues that human connection is necessary for survival.

She says that vulnerability, the willingness to show up and be seen when we cannot control the outcome, is not weakness but the most accurate measure of courage.

When you refuse to share your struggles, you are essentially closing off the channels for empathy and emotional validation, thus intensifying the shame and isolation that fuel mental distress.

What you want to do in this case is to shift from pure self-reliance to selective interdependence. You must maintain personal accountability for solving problems while also strategically opening yourself to emotional support.

Set boundaries regarding what you can handle alone and what can be delegated or shared. This way, you will be able to get the support and help you need when you’re most vulnerable.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Why solitude can wreck your mental health
Why solitude can wreck your mental health
Next article
Easy recipe: Fillet steak biryani
Easy recipe: Fillet steak biryani
.

Similar Articles

Family holiday traditions that shape children
By Anjellah Owino Nov. 29, 2025
Family holiday traditions that shape children
Mbuzi wet fry 'goat fry'
By Chef Ali Mandhry Nov. 22, 2025
Mbuzi wet fry 'goat fry'
Why trauma bonding keeps victims tied to abusive partners
By Boniface Mithika Nov. 22, 2025
Why trauma bonding keeps victims tied to abusive partners
.

Latest Articles

Why solitude can wreck your mental health
Why solitude can wreck your mental health
Wellness
By Esther Muchene
14h ago
Easy recipe: Fillet steak biryani
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
14h ago
Parenting in the age of cyber blackmail, abuse
Parenting
By Jayne Rose Gacheri
14h ago
Beyond exposure: Model Lovejoy Achieng's fight for fair pay, recognition on runway
Living
By Molly Chebet
Nov. 29, 2025
.

Recommended Articles

>Free bleeding, period shame: Concerns over hygiene as trend gains popularity
By Jael Wakesho Nov. 21, 2025
Free bleeding, period shame: Concerns over hygiene as trend gains popularity
>Gentle art of making friends again: Why adult friendship is hard, how to rebuild it
By Timo Muthuri Nov. 15, 2025
Gentle art of making friends again: Why adult friendship is hard, how to rebuild it
>How couples can balance public affection
By Timo Muthuri Nov. 8, 2025
How couples can balance public affection
>Outgrowing who you used to be
By Timo Muthuri Nov. 5, 2025
Outgrowing who you used to be
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved