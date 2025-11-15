Gentle art of making friends again: Why adult friendship is hard, how to rebuild it

Many hold on to their lifelong friends, those who have been part of their journey for years, while quietly wondering how to meet new people again. Friendship has become something that happens by coincidence through work, family, or the occasional event, rather than something pursued deliberately.

Yet the need for friendship does not fade with age. It remains an essential part of emotional and mental wellbeing, providing balance, comfort, and a sense of belonging.

“Friendship is a vital part of mental health,” says psychologist Mercy Kinya. “It helps adults manage stress, improves emotional regulation, and reinforces self-worth. Adults who maintain healthy friendships are generally more resilient and optimistic.”

For many, however, the ease that once came naturally in youth seems lost. Eunice Muthoni, a secondary school teacher based in Nairobi, shares this experience. “In my 30s, making friends feels different,” she says.

“I still try to attend events and start conversations, but it often seems like everyone already has their own circle. Sometimes I feel like an extra person trying to fit in.” Her words echo the quiet loneliness that many adults carry but rarely admit. Childhood and school years offer built-in spaces where friendships form effortlessly.

Sitting next to someone in class, joining a club, or playing outside every evening creates routine contact that helps bonds grow. Adulthood, on the other hand, removes these natural meeting grounds.

“When we no longer share daily spaces, forming connections requires more intention,” says Kinya. She explains that the shift is not about losing the ability to connect, but about how priorities change with age.

“People become busier and more selective. Careers, families, and personal goals take centre stage, leaving less time and emotional energy for new relationships. It is not that people do not want friends, they simply have fewer opportunities to meet and fewer chances to invest deeply.”

This maturity also changes the way people approach connection. Adults tend to value authenticity over popularity. They seek friendships that align with their values, goals, or sense of purpose. “You begin to understand that not every relationship adds value,” Kinya says. “Adults prefer a few meaningful relationships over many casual ones.”

Still, this new awareness does not have to make friendship feel out of reach. Instead, it can encourage more mindful and rewarding connections. Kinya suggests starting by recognising that friendship is something one can intentionally nurture. “You can create opportunities for connection. Join interest-based groups, attend professional gatherings, volunteer, or even reconnect with old friends. When you show up consistently, familiarity grows, and with time, trust follows.”

She adds that adulthood brings another advantage: emotional maturity. With experience comes a clearer sense of boundaries and communication. “Adults often have a stronger understanding of who they are and what they value. That self-awareness can make friendships deeper and more genuine,” Kinya says.

The benefits extend far beyond companionship. Research shows that adults with strong friendships experience lower levels of stress, anxiety, and depression. Friends provide a support system that acts as a buffer against life’s pressures. “They serve as emotional mirrors,” says Kinya. “They help us reflect on our choices, provide comfort when we are struggling, and celebrate our progress when we succeed.”

Recognising when social isolation is setting in is equally important. Kinya notes that it often begins subtly. People might withdraw from social activities, ignore calls, or avoid interactions that once felt enjoyable. Over time, loneliness can affect mood, sleep, and even physical health. “When solitude shifts from feeling peaceful to feeling painful, it is time to reach out,” she advises.

Building connections as an adult starts with small, consistent steps. Respond to messages instead of putting them off, attend that community event, or ask a colleague to join you for lunch. Kinya emphasises that friendship grows from openness and patience rather than speed. “It is like planting a seed,” she says. “It will grow if you give it time and care.”

Healthy friendship in adulthood is built on respect, trust, and mutual effort. It should leave both people feeling safe and valued.