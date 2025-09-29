×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Suicide prevention in a rapidly changing world

Wellness
 By Timo Muthuri | 11 hours from now  | 3 Min read
 Suicide prevention in a rapidly changing world (Photo: iStock)

Suicide remains one of the most painful and complex public health challenges of our time. For those left behind, the grief can be overwhelming, filled with questions, regrets and a haunting sense of “what if?”

This month, as global attention turns to suicide prevention and mental health awareness, the focus is shifting, not just toward statistics or services, but toward the stories we tell and the way we treat those who are struggling. 

This year’s theme, “Changing the Narrative: Suicide Prevention in a Changing World,” calls upon us all to challenge harmful myths, reduce stigma and foster open, compassionate conversations.

It is a call to move away from silence and misunderstanding, and instead, embrace empathy to create environments where people can speak up and seek help.

According to the World Health Organization, suicide is both a grim and urgent matter, claiming over 720,000 lives globally every year. The subject itself carries immense weight. Even speaking about it can be uncomfortable, yet for those who have lost a loved one, the grief is immeasurable.

Families are left with questions that may never be answered, replaying moments and wishing they could have listened more, hugged tighter, or responded differently.

Suicide often comes with few obvious signs, making it painfully unpredictable, and leaving loved ones wondering where they might have missed the mark.

In Kenya, recent statistics reveal that the country loses about four people each day to suicide, with men disproportionately affected. Between 2017 and 2021, more than 1,500 deaths by suicide were officially recorded.

Counties such as Kilifi and Nyeri continue to report multiple cases each month, underscoring the weight of the crisis.

“Changing the narrative means shifting from blame to understanding. For years, suicide was even criminalised in Kenya. Now, with attempted suicide no longer a crime, we finally have the chance to treat people with compassion rather than punishment. But changing the law is only the beginning as we must also change attitudes,” says Caroline Munene, a Nairobi-based psychologist.

Munene’s words reflect the raw and candid voices often heard online. On X, one user lamented: “We lose too many to silence. Talking about mental health shouldn’t be taboo; it should be as normal as talking about malaria”.

Another wrote on Facebook: “If therapy is expensive, let’s start community support circles. Healing doesn’t always have to be clinical.”

These sentiments echo what Munene hears in her practice every day: Kenyans long for spaces where vulnerability is recognised as an act of courage, not mistaken for weakness.

“The narrative shift also requires us to look at the social pressures, such as joblessness, debt, or family breakdowns. Mental health doesn’t exist in a vacuum. If we want to prevent suicide, we must build stronger support systems, both formal and informal,” she says.

Formal support, she explains, includes professional mental health services such as counselling, psychotherapy, and psychiatric care. This also extends to government initiatives, helplines, school counsellors, and workplace wellness programmes.

Although the infrastructure in Kenya remains limited, small steps, such as the Ministry of Health’s toll-free mental health hotline, are helping to bridge gaps.

Informal support, on the other hand, comes from families, friends, religious institutions, and community groups. Sometimes, a safe conversation with a trusted friend, a listening neighbour, or a support circle at a local church can provide the relief that professional help alone cannot.

In many Kenyan communities, informal support networks carry significant influence, often becoming the first point of contact for those in distress.

“The truth is, not everyone will walk into a clinic or call a therapist. But they may talk to a sibling, a pastor, or even a colleague. If we can normalise those everyday spaces as safe for honest conversations, we can save more lives,” she says.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Suicide prevention in a rapidly changing world
Suicide prevention in a rapidly changing world
Next article
Easy recipe: Golden chicken roast
Easy recipe: Golden chicken roast
.

Similar Articles

Cocktail bar: Pink gin iced tea
By Molly Chebet Sep. 26, 2025
Cocktail bar: Pink gin iced tea
Poor memory? Physical exercise, plenty of sleep will clear that brain fog
By Dr Alfred Murage Sep. 26, 2025
Poor memory? Physical exercise, plenty of sleep will clear that brain fog
15 minutes of fast walking can transform your health
By Dr Alfred Murage Sep. 25, 2025
15 minutes of fast walking can transform your health
.

Latest Articles

Suicide prevention in a rapidly changing world
Suicide prevention in a rapidly changing world
Wellness
By Timo Muthuri
9h ago
Is my 'honesty' actually hurting my husband?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
9h ago
Could his sensitive nature and male friends mean he's gay?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
9h ago
World Contraception Day: Young couples embrace long-term contraceptive methods
Living
By Anjellah Owino
Sep. 27, 2025
.

Recommended Articles

>Why emotional fitness matters more than ever
By Timo Muthuri Sep. 24, 2025
Why emotional fitness matters more than ever
>Solitude isn't always a red flag
By Esther Muchene Sep. 24, 2025
Solitude isn't always a red flag
>Easy recipe: Vegetable masala
By Chef Ali Mandhry Sep. 23, 2025
Easy recipe: Vegetable masala
>Feeling left behind? You're exactly where you need to be
By Timo Muthuri Sep. 23, 2025
Feeling left behind? You're exactly where you need to be
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved