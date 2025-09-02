×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Why does making out feel so awkward with a new partner?

Relationships
 By Chris Hart | 2 days ago  | 2 Min read
Why does making out feel so awkward with a new partner?
 Why does making out feel so awkward with a new partner? (Photo: iStock)

Hi Chris,

I always feel really awkward when I first start kissing a new boyfriend, and things often go wrong as a result. What can I do to overcome these feelings and enjoy making out more?

Awkward!

Chris says,  

Hi Awkward!

Making out is an important part of a new relationship. You’re right that it can be difficult the first time!

First, you need to have had some physical contact, such as holding hands, so that you both know that something is happening between you. You should start soon after that because it gets harder if you wait.

You’re the one who has to decide to go for it, so make sure you let your new guy know what you want!

Send him some soft smiles and glances. Play with your hair. Move closer and turn your face towards your boyfriend’s. He’ll respond by moving his face towards yours a little. If you’re feeling nervous, take a step back, but keep your face turned towards him and maintain eye contact.

Now is the moment for your first kiss, but don’t start making out straight away; it’s too pushy. You want that first romantic kiss to be a really nice memory.

After that, just make eye contact. Nothing intense, just a slight smile after a few seconds. Then either of you can move in and gently touch lips to build the connection.

Start with some light kissing and take things slowly at first.

You could put your arms around his neck. Take breaks by pulling back to look into each other’s eyes for a second or two. Smile and chat briefly, but don’t get too deep. Just a soft phrase or whisper.

Let him know when you want to stop by, giving him a slightly longer kiss and saying something like, “That was lovely!” 

All the best,

Chris

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
How do I say "no" to sex without hurting my husband's feelings?
How do I say "no" to sex without hurting my husband's feelings?
Next article
Why does making out feel so awkward with a new partner?
Why does making out feel so awkward with a new partner?
.

Similar Articles

Reclaim your pleasure from guilt and silence
By Anjellah Owino Aug. 30, 2025
Reclaim your pleasure from guilt and silence
How do I get my family to stop pressuring me to marry?
By Chris Hart Aug. 26, 2025
How do I get my family to stop pressuring me to marry?
Is your phone a third wheel in your relationship?
By Chris Hart Aug. 26, 2025
Is your phone a third wheel in your relationship?
.

Latest Articles

Snacking on almonds daily can help cut cholesterol
Snacking on almonds daily can help cut cholesterol
Living
By Noel Nabiswa
9h ago
Surprising ways stress unsettles your gut health
Health
By Ryan Kerubo
10h ago
Learning disorders: Understanding the hidden struggles
Living
By Mugambi Mbaabu
Sep. 3, 2025
How do I say "no" to sex without hurting my husband's feelings?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
Sep. 3, 2025
.

Recommended Articles

>Things you should know before dating a single mum
By Timo Muthuri Aug. 25, 2025
Things you should know before dating a single mum
>Handling sexual performance anxiety as a couple
By Anjellah Owino Aug. 23, 2025
Handling sexual performance anxiety as a couple
>Could my husband be on the spectrum?
By Chris Hart Aug. 19, 2025
Could my husband be on the spectrum?
>The secret to a more passionate life
By Chris Hart Aug. 19, 2025
The secret to a more passionate life
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved