Why does making out feel so awkward with a new partner? (Photo: iStock)

Hi Chris,

I always feel really awkward when I first start kissing a new boyfriend, and things often go wrong as a result. What can I do to overcome these feelings and enjoy making out more?

Awkward!

Chris says,

Hi Awkward!

Making out is an important part of a new relationship. You’re right that it can be difficult the first time!

First, you need to have had some physical contact, such as holding hands, so that you both know that something is happening between you. You should start soon after that because it gets harder if you wait.

You’re the one who has to decide to go for it, so make sure you let your new guy know what you want!

Send him some soft smiles and glances. Play with your hair. Move closer and turn your face towards your boyfriend’s. He’ll respond by moving his face towards yours a little. If you’re feeling nervous, take a step back, but keep your face turned towards him and maintain eye contact.

Now is the moment for your first kiss, but don’t start making out straight away; it’s too pushy. You want that first romantic kiss to be a really nice memory.

After that, just make eye contact. Nothing intense, just a slight smile after a few seconds. Then either of you can move in and gently touch lips to build the connection.

Start with some light kissing and take things slowly at first.

You could put your arms around his neck. Take breaks by pulling back to look into each other’s eyes for a second or two. Smile and chat briefly, but don’t get too deep. Just a soft phrase or whisper.

Let him know when you want to stop by, giving him a slightly longer kiss and saying something like, “That was lovely!”

All the best,

Chris