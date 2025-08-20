The power of withdrawing your energy (Photo: iStock)

Sometimes, we remain in situations long after they have stopped treating us with respect. We tolerate disrespect, subtle insults, dismissiveness and unkindness.

This is not because we are unaware of these behaviours, but because we are unsure how to respond. Should we speak up and risk being labelled as dramatic? Should we stay silent and let the disrespect continue?

What if the answer lies in neither? What if the quietest and most powerful response is simply to withdraw?

Withdrawing your energy doesn’t mean being cold or cruel. It means no longer feeding spaces or people who thrive on your emotional labour, yet give little in return. It means not explaining yourself to people who are determined to misunderstand you. It means not forcing connections that feel draining or performative.

This is not the same as shutting down. It is the opposite. It is opening your eyes, taking stock of your boundaries and honouring your self-worth.

One of the most liberating things a woman can learn is that her energy is sacred and deserving of respect. Her attention, her softness, her ‘motherliness’ or ‘sisterliness’, her laughter and her vulnerability are not resources to be handed out freely to anyone who asks. They are gifts. And, by their very nature, gifts require discernment and care.

In a culture that celebrates overfunctioning and emotional hustle, choosing to be selective is radical. It’s radical to say, ‘No, I won’t engage.’ It’s radical to leave unread messages from people who only contact you when they want something.

It’s radical to stay home instead of going to an event where you know you will feel disheartened. Where you know disrespect is imminent.

This isn’t about playing hard to get or using silence as a weapon. It’s about peace. It’s about no longer fighting to be seen, heard or chosen. You begin to realise that you already are. By yourself. For yourself.

When you stop over-explaining and start conserving your energy, the people around you may become uncomfortable. They may accuse you of being distant or arrogant. However, you are not responsible for how people respond to your boundaries. You are only responsible for honouring your own needs.

Truth is, when you pull back, the right people won’t be offended. They become curious. They ask how they can do better. They match your effort. They respect your distance and seek to understand it rather than invade it. But those who thrive on access without accountability fall away.

No one is entitled to access you. You don’t owe anyone a version of you that is self-abandoning and self-erasing just to be liked. You get to choose when, where, how and with whom you bloom.

There’s nothing petty or dramatic about protecting your peace. It’s spiritual hygiene. It is an awareness of mental health. It is wise and necessary.

So, if you find yourself being too available, too generous or too forgiving, know that you can change things. You can take a step back. You can say, ‘I am no longer willing to accept this treatment.’

You don’t need to justify that. You don’t need to explain your absence, silence or stillness. Sometimes, not showing up where you’re no longer respected is the most powerful statement.

Take stock of where your energy is going. What needs to be released? Who or what feels like a burden?

Then, gently and intentionally, begin to pull back, without fanfare or anger.

- Eve Waruingi is a counselling psychologist