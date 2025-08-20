×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

A guide to making the most of your social media break

Living
 By Timo Muthuri | 2 weeks ago  | 3 Min read
A guide to making the most of your social media break
 

A guide to making the most of your social media break (Photo: iStock)

In a world where about 60 per cent of the global population uses social media, our phones now feel like a third hand. On average, people spend nearly 2.5 hours daily scrolling through feeds, liking posts, and watching reels, according to 2025 data from Statista. While social media brings connection, it can also drain our mental health, strain relationships, and erode our productivity. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, a digital detox might be just what you need. But once you’ve stepped away from the screen, how do you truly make the most of your time? Here’s a detailed guide to transforming your social media break into a refreshing, fulfilling experience.

Rediscover hobbies and interests

A social media pause frees up countless hours to revisit old passions or explore new ones. Dive into an engaging novel, a compelling biography, or a self-help guide to escape or gain fresh insights. If reading isn’t appealing, try spending time in nature, whether through a leisurely walk, birdwatching, or sitting by a pond to soak in the calm.

It’s also an ideal moment to learn something new. Creative outlets like poetry, sketching, or playing an instrument can spark joy and boost confidence. Journaling each day or sketching a scene from your surroundings can be meditative and help ground your emotions.

Get moving with physical activities and DIY projects

Physical activity is a powerful way to channel energy and bring clarity. Exercise, be it yoga, dance, or a workout class, helps ease anxiety or restlessness that might arise when unplugging. If you enjoy social environments, consider joining a local sports club for tennis, basketball, or cycling.

For those who prefer hands-on tasks, DIY projects offer a blend of creativity and accomplishment. Start a small garden with herbs like basil or mint, transform old clothes into tote bags, or turn mason jars into charming decor. These projects not only keep you engaged but also give you tangible results, unlike the fleeting buzz of likes online.

Connect with others in meaningful ways

Social media often gives the illusion of connection, while true fulfilment comes from real-world interactions. Use your break to deepen bonds with loved ones: host a game night, cook a family favourite, or share a heartfelt conversation over coffee. These cherished moments outlast any viral post. If you’re craving new relationships, explore your local community; look for book clubs, outdoor groups, or creative classes.

Prioritise self‑care and well‑being

A social media detox is an invaluable chance to centre your mental and emotional life. Try short guided meditations to help you unwind. Keep a gratitude journal by writing down a few things you're thankful for each day or reflecting on something you’re aiming for. These practices nurture emotional awareness and calm.

 Incorporate small self-care rituals that feel indulgent: a 10-minute yoga flow, a warm bath with scented oils, or a gentle skin-care routine. These simple acts can help restore your inner balance.

Embrace travel and exploration

If feasible, travel can make your break transformative, but it doesn’t have to be a distant journey. A one-day trip to a nearby town or national park can spark wonder. Visit a local museum, wander through a historic district, or explore a new trail. Even small-scale adventures remind us how vast and beautiful the world is beyond our screens.

Pressing pause on social media isn’t just about reducing screen time; it’s about reclaiming your attention, energy, and presence. By channelling your focus into hobbies, movement, meaningful connections, self-care, and exploration, you create space for growth, clarity, and joy.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Snacking on almonds daily can help cut cholesterol
Snacking on almonds daily can help cut cholesterol
Next article
Learning disorders: Understanding the hidden struggles
Learning disorders: Understanding the hidden struggles
.

Similar Articles

What you need to know about loud budgeting
By Anjellah Owino Sep. 3, 2025
What you need to know about loud budgeting
How to balance your full-time job and side hustle
By Esther Muchene Sep. 2, 2025
How to balance your full-time job and side hustle
Love, loss and the mothers who carry both
By Eve Waruingi Aug. 30, 2025
Love, loss and the mothers who carry both
.

Latest Articles

Snacking on almonds daily can help cut cholesterol
Snacking on almonds daily can help cut cholesterol
Living
By Noel Nabiswa
9h ago
Surprising ways stress unsettles your gut health
Health
By Ryan Kerubo
10h ago
Learning disorders: Understanding the hidden struggles
Living
By Mugambi Mbaabu
Sep. 3, 2025
How do I say "no" to sex without hurting my husband's feelings?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
Sep. 3, 2025
.

Recommended Articles

>Delayed gratification: The ultimate power move
By Timo Muthuri Aug. 28, 2025
Delayed gratification: The ultimate power move
>Why back to school season matters
By Jayne Rose Gacheri Aug. 27, 2025
Why back to school season matters
>Experience every day luxuries without breaking the bank
By Anjellah Owino Aug. 26, 2025
Experience every day luxuries without breaking the bank
>Love Island USA winners Amaya and Bryan address cheating rumours
By Tania Omusale Aug. 26, 2025
Love Island USA winners Amaya and Bryan address cheating rumours
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved