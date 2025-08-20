A guide to making the most of your social media break (Photo: iStock)

In a world where about 60 per cent of the global population uses social media, our phones now feel like a third hand. On average, people spend nearly 2.5 hours daily scrolling through feeds, liking posts, and watching reels, according to 2025 data from Statista. While social media brings connection, it can also drain our mental health, strain relationships, and erode our productivity. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, a digital detox might be just what you need. But once you’ve stepped away from the screen, how do you truly make the most of your time? Here’s a detailed guide to transforming your social media break into a refreshing, fulfilling experience.

Rediscover hobbies and interests

A social media pause frees up countless hours to revisit old passions or explore new ones. Dive into an engaging novel, a compelling biography, or a self-help guide to escape or gain fresh insights. If reading isn’t appealing, try spending time in nature, whether through a leisurely walk, birdwatching, or sitting by a pond to soak in the calm.

It’s also an ideal moment to learn something new. Creative outlets like poetry, sketching, or playing an instrument can spark joy and boost confidence. Journaling each day or sketching a scene from your surroundings can be meditative and help ground your emotions.

Get moving with physical activities and DIY projects

Physical activity is a powerful way to channel energy and bring clarity. Exercise, be it yoga, dance, or a workout class, helps ease anxiety or restlessness that might arise when unplugging. If you enjoy social environments, consider joining a local sports club for tennis, basketball, or cycling.

For those who prefer hands-on tasks, DIY projects offer a blend of creativity and accomplishment. Start a small garden with herbs like basil or mint, transform old clothes into tote bags, or turn mason jars into charming decor. These projects not only keep you engaged but also give you tangible results, unlike the fleeting buzz of likes online.

Connect with others in meaningful ways

Social media often gives the illusion of connection, while true fulfilment comes from real-world interactions. Use your break to deepen bonds with loved ones: host a game night, cook a family favourite, or share a heartfelt conversation over coffee. These cherished moments outlast any viral post. If you’re craving new relationships, explore your local community; look for book clubs, outdoor groups, or creative classes.

Prioritise self‑care and well‑being

A social media detox is an invaluable chance to centre your mental and emotional life. Try short guided meditations to help you unwind. Keep a gratitude journal by writing down a few things you're thankful for each day or reflecting on something you’re aiming for. These practices nurture emotional awareness and calm.

Incorporate small self-care rituals that feel indulgent: a 10-minute yoga flow, a warm bath with scented oils, or a gentle skin-care routine. These simple acts can help restore your inner balance.

Embrace travel and exploration

If feasible, travel can make your break transformative, but it doesn’t have to be a distant journey. A one-day trip to a nearby town or national park can spark wonder. Visit a local museum, wander through a historic district, or explore a new trail. Even small-scale adventures remind us how vast and beautiful the world is beyond our screens.

Pressing pause on social media isn’t just about reducing screen time; it’s about reclaiming your attention, energy, and presence. By channelling your focus into hobbies, movement, meaningful connections, self-care, and exploration, you create space for growth, clarity, and joy.