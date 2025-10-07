Ways to deepen your connection with words (Photo: iStock)

Are you comfortable talking during intimacy, or do you prefer to stay quiet and let your body do all the talking? The idea of speaking up in the moment can feel awkward for many.

However, studies show that partners who communicate during intimacy tend to be more satisfied both in their physical connection and their relationship overall.

It doesn’t stop there; communication is known to create closeness, boost confidence and enhance the experience for both partners. Research suggests that sharing words during intimacy increases attraction, strengthens desire, and even leads to more frequent satisfaction. But what you say matters just as much as how you say it.

Compliments: Expressing appreciation for your partner’s body or their touch can set a loving mood. Compliments during intimacy not only make them feel good but also relax them and help them feel noticed.

Encouragement: Saying supportive words will boost their confidence and make the experience more enjoyable. These words increase pleasure, as they’re likely to respond with more action or words of their own.

Saying their name: Using your partner’s name during intimacy may seem like a small detail, but it can have a big impact. People enjoy hearing their name during these moments; it shows that you’re thinking of them right here and now.

Expressing affection: During intimacy, the body releases oxytocin, also called the “love hormone,” which boosts trust and deepens your bond. Saying things like, “I’m happy to share this with you”, helps build emotional connection and shows appreciation.

Feedback words: Letting your partner know what they’re doing right can elevate the mood.

Voicing desires: Asking for what you want makes the experience more satisfying for both of you and helps your partner understand your preferences. Likewise, asking your partner what they’d like allows both of you to share desires openly.

Sharing fantasies: Talking about secret wishes or dreams during intimacy can build trust and create a stronger bond. Whether you act on them or just share them, it deepens your connection and heightens excitement.

Spicy talk: If you’re feeling adventurous, you might want to try expressing yourself more boldly. Start with a few simple phrases and see how your partner responds as you gain confidence. If it feels right, allow yourself to get a bit more daring.