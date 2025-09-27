×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Safely turning your fantasies into reality

Relationships
 By Anjellah Owino | 8 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Safely turning your fantasies into reality
 Safely turning your fantasies into reality (Photo: iStock)

Imagining intimate scenarios, whether romantic, adventurous, or taboo, is a natural part of human sexuality. According to psychologist Monica Oyoo, such fantasies are not only common but also completely normal.

She explains that they often reflect a person’s desires, emotional needs, or mental state and can even enhance intimacy.

Many people keep their fantasies private, but shame, guilt, fear, low self-esteem, body image concerns, personality traits, religious norms and cultural socialisation hold them back from exploring them.

For partners who want to bring fantasies into their relationship, Monica recommends open and honest communication. They should share what they want without fear of judgment and listen carefully to each other’s feelings.

“When both parties consent to cooperating, it builds trust and shows respect,” she says.

When it comes to action, Monica advises starting slowly.

“If you wish to be intimate in a public place, you can begin with a veranda. You can stop there if such a fantasy conflicts with societal norms,” she explains.

Other gradual approaches include reading romantic novels, watching films, or experimenting with safe alternatives.

What matters most, Monica says, is creating an atmosphere of safety, comfort and non-judgment.

Fantasies can either enhance or complicate intimacy depending on how they are explored. Mutual agreement can strengthen a bond, but when one person is hesitant, Monica advises giving them time to think about it.

“Respecting boundaries, personal beliefs and psychological well-being matters,” she says.

Some fantasies are considered normal, while others raise concern, depending on the degree and impact. Safe fantasies are those that respect mutual consent and boundaries.

Harmful fantasies include those that may cause physical injury, strain a relationship, or harm one’s reputation, such as risky public sex. Unrealistic or unfulfilled fantasies can also create disappointment if one partner desires them and the other refuses.

Monica explains that there's a difference between healthy fantasies and compulsive sexual behaviour.

“Fantasies are a normal part of life, but if you belong to groups that demonise sex, you may see them as extreme. A person can seek help if they become obsessed, spend too much time fantasising, or allow fantasies to interfere with daily life,” she says.

Not every fantasy is meant to be acted upon; some are meant to remain purely in the realm of imagination, serving as a window into the inner world of human desire. 

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Safely turning your fantasies into reality
Safely turning your fantasies into reality
Next article
Missing love: Divorce granted for lack of sex in couple's marriage
Missing love: Divorce granted for lack of sex in couple's marriage
.

Similar Articles

Are my husband's "bad habits" hiding a deeper issue?
By Chris Hart Sep. 23, 2025
Are my husband's "bad habits" hiding a deeper issue?
How to handle sexual rejection
By Anjellah Owino Sep. 20, 2025
How to handle sexual rejection
Keeping passion alive after 'I Do'
By Flavier Momanyi Sep. 17, 2025
Keeping passion alive after 'I Do'
.

Latest Articles

World Contraception Day: Young couples embrace long-term contraceptive methods
World Contraception Day: Young couples embrace long-term contraceptive methods
Living
By Anjellah Owino
4h ago
Easy recipe: Golden chicken roast
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
5h ago
Safely turning your fantasies into reality
Relationships
By Anjellah Owino
6h ago
Are hair oils worth the hype?
Fashion And Beauty
By Esther Muchene
7h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Is a good night's sleep the secret to a happier life?
By Chris Hart Sep. 16, 2025
Is a good night's sleep the secret to a happier life?
>Why is my new boyfriend so dramatic?
By Chris Hart Sep. 16, 2025
Why is my new boyfriend so dramatic?
>Have you been left by your partner?
By Esther Muchene Sep. 11, 2025
Have you been left by your partner?
>Can I save my marriage if I'm already thinking about leaving?
By Chris Hart Sep. 9, 2025
Can I save my marriage if I'm already thinking about leaving?
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved