×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Is your phone a third wheel in your relationship?

Relationships
 By Chris Hart | 1 week ago  | 2 Min read
 Is your phone a third wheel in your relationship? (Photo: iStock)

Hi Chris,

I can’t help feeling that my husband and I are growing apart. We don't talk as much as we used to and every romantic moment is ruined by someone reaching for their phone. How do we rekindle the flame?

Growing Apart

Chris says,  

Hi Growing Apart!

It sounds like you’ve identified the problem. It's your gadgets that are driving you apart!

Even the happiest couples pick up their phones dozens of times a day and can’t bear to be away from WhatsApp and social media. We feel compelled to read every notification, sleep with our phone by the bed and carry it around with us. We think nothing of using it while our partner is talking, reading or snuggling beside us.

How often have you been sitting at the same table, but miles apart mentally? Looking down at your screens instead of talking to each other? Whenever a notification disrupts a conversation, it's essentially saying, 'My phone means more to me than you.' This causes endless irritation and gradually rising relationship dissatisfaction.

Most spouses are especially infuriated when their partner spends evenings or weekends online because it feels as if they’re avoiding spending time together as a couple. Time at home should be 'we' time. And that means mentally, not just physically.

This is especially true at bedtime. If one of you is still online while the other wants to create a romantic moment together, it can cause problems.

This matters. If couples don’t prepare for bed together, they’re unlikely to be in a loving mood. All the verbal foreplay, eye contact, teasing, laughter and smiles are lost when someone is buried in a screen.

So maybe you should sit down with your husband and discuss whether your phones might be causing problems in your relationship. Decide if your screen time is essential and mutual or if it has become disruptive.

Agree on what's OK, such as when you're on call. Agree on phone-free zones, such as the bedroom and times, such as during mealtimes. Then, set your phones aside and focus on each other. You’ll soon feel a lot closer.

All the best,

Chris

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
How do I say "no" to sex without hurting my husband's feelings?
How do I say "no" to sex without hurting my husband's feelings?
Next article
Why does making out feel so awkward with a new partner?
Why does making out feel so awkward with a new partner?
.

Similar Articles

Reclaim your pleasure from guilt and silence
By Anjellah Owino Aug. 30, 2025
Reclaim your pleasure from guilt and silence
How do I get my family to stop pressuring me to marry?
By Chris Hart Aug. 26, 2025
How do I get my family to stop pressuring me to marry?
Is your phone a third wheel in your relationship?
By Chris Hart Aug. 26, 2025
Is your phone a third wheel in your relationship?
.

Latest Articles

Snacking on almonds daily can help cut cholesterol
Snacking on almonds daily can help cut cholesterol
Living
By Noel Nabiswa
9h ago
Surprising ways stress unsettles your gut health
Health
By Ryan Kerubo
10h ago
Learning disorders: Understanding the hidden struggles
Living
By Mugambi Mbaabu
Sep. 3, 2025
How do I say "no" to sex without hurting my husband's feelings?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
Sep. 3, 2025
.

Recommended Articles

>Things you should know before dating a single mum
By Timo Muthuri Aug. 25, 2025
Things you should know before dating a single mum
>Handling sexual performance anxiety as a couple
By Anjellah Owino Aug. 23, 2025
Handling sexual performance anxiety as a couple
>Could my husband be on the spectrum?
By Chris Hart Aug. 19, 2025
Could my husband be on the spectrum?
>The secret to a more passionate life
By Chris Hart Aug. 19, 2025
The secret to a more passionate life
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved