×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Ten money taboos to challenge

Managing Your Money
 By Anjellah Owino | 9 hours from now  | 3 Min read
Eight money taboos to challenge
 Ten money taboos to challenge (Photo: iStock)

In many cultures, talking about money with loved ones is considered taboo, often leaving financial matters shrouded in silence. Here is how to break the silence: 

Salary transparency

People avoid discussing how much they earn with family and close friends. Margaret says this is because salaries are tied to status, self-worth and comparison.  Talking about salary or net worth is seen as boastful or shameful since money magnifies inequality.

“High earners may seem arrogant; low earners may feel inadequate. But in workplaces, salary transparency is key to closing gender and pay gaps,” she states. 

Debt transparency

It is uncomfortable for people to talk about debt, yet many live with it. Debt, though common, is spoken about with shame. Margaret notes that people fear being labelled irresponsible or broke, even though debt is a financial tool almost everyone uses, from mortgages to student loans.“Open conversations can normalise debt management instead of shame,” she says. 

Talk on inheritance and will

People hesitate to talk openly about inheritance, wills or planning for death. Death itself is uncomfortable, and adding money makes it harder. Margaret says families avoid it out of fear of conflict or appearing greedy.

“Yet silence causes more disputes and broken families later. Open, early conversations prevent chaos and ensure fairness,” she advises. 

Financial mistakes

There is stigma around admitting financial mistakes, being scammed, mismanaging money, or bankruptcy, because they are linked with failure or incompetence. It is even taboo to admit regret over a financial decision like taking a loan for education. She explains this is fuelled by society’s glorification of sacrifice, where admitting regret feels like weakness.

“In reality, mistakes are learning opportunities. Many successful entrepreneurs went bankrupt before bouncing back stronger. Talking openly reduces stigma and encourages resilience,” she says. 

Negotiating salaries

Cultural norms shape the silence around negotiating salaries or asking for a raise. In many cultures, especially African and Asian ones, negotiating pay is seen as disrespectful or pushy.

“Cultural humility discourages self-advocacy. But times are changing, and younger generations are pushing for fair pay and transparency. When employees share pay information, it empowers fair negotiation and equality,” she says. 

Masking financial status

Many hide their true financial situation even from those closest to them for fear of judgment, pity, or pressure. Some pretend to have more, while others hide struggles.

Margaret encourages sharing money challenges in safe spaces, pushing for financial education, and highlighting stories of recovery to make struggles less isolating, reduce guilt or shame, and set healthy boundaries and realistic expectations.

Money talks with children

Talking about money with children is considered inappropriate, yet it leaves them financially unprepared. The result is predictable: they become adults struggling with budgeting, saving, and debt.

“Teaching children early, in age-appropriate ways, creates confident, financially literate adults who see money as a real-life issue and grow up with healthier financial attitudes,” she says. 

Spending habits

Margaret notes that people judge or feel judged for spending too much or too little, which stops them from revealing how much they paid for something, even when it could be useful.

“It feels like prying into their financial life,” she explains.

Similarly, people feel embarrassed about using discounts or negotiating prices, as society links bargaining with poverty, yet it shows financial wisdom, she says.

Money talks with friends

“People have different budgets and expectations. Some want to split equally; others only want to pay for what they ate,” she says.

She advises on budgeting, saying that you can afford to normalise honest talks.

On lending money to friends, she suggests setting clear terms or sometimes declining to prevent strain. 

Talking openly about financial privilege

It is viewed as discourteous to acknowledge financial advantages, yet Margaret says doing so is the first step to closing inequality gaps.

While wealthy individuals may hide or downplay their wealth to avoid envy, exploitation, or distance, openness can motivate others to pursue financial goals.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Ten money taboos to challenge
Ten money taboos to challenge
Next article
Build a successful chama with friends
Build a successful chama with friends
.

Similar Articles

Signs you are good with money
By Anjellah Owino Sep. 17, 2025
Signs you are good with money
Strategies for managing your digital wallet
By Anjellah Owino Sep. 10, 2025
Strategies for managing your digital wallet
What you need to know about loud budgeting
By Anjellah Owino Sep. 3, 2025
What you need to know about loud budgeting
.

Latest Articles

Drama overshadows Miss International Queen 2025 as contestants snub winner
Drama overshadows Miss International Queen 2025 as contestants snub winner
Living
By Fay Ngina
1h ago
How do I teach my kids faith without losing their curiosity?
Parenting
By Chris Hart
2h ago
Are my husband's "bad habits" hiding a deeper issue?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
3h ago
Raising resilient kids through separation and divorce
Parenting
By Jayne Rose Gacheri
6h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Experience every day luxuries without breaking the bank
By Anjellah Owino Aug. 26, 2025
Experience every day luxuries without breaking the bank
>Building a fulfilling social life on a budget
By Anjellah Owino Aug. 20, 2025
Building a fulfilling social life on a budget
>Start your at-home side hustle today
By Anjellah Owino Jul. 29, 2025
Start your at-home side hustle today
>Tips for building wealth after a major financial loss
By Anjellah Owino Jul. 23, 2025
Tips for building wealth after a major financial loss
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved